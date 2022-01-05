The Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX will start this Friday, January 6. Although it may seem premature, there are some teams that are clear candidates for the title. Monterrey and Tigres are two of the contenders each semester and with their new reinforcements they aim to dominate the competition from start to finish. Cruz Azul is a team that is in the process of renovation and that will need time for the new players to adapt.
America, after its failure in 2021, announced a couple of reinforcements for the Clausura 2022, but it seems that it still needs to reinforce some key positions. Santos Laguna, now under the command of Pedro Caixinha, will seek to be a strong contender as it usually is semester after semester. These are the five favorite teams to win the Liga MX title:
The Warriors will once again be led by Pedro Caixinha. The Portuguese will find a very good base of foreign and experienced players that Guillermo Almada left and worked with, in addition to having one of the most interesting quarries in Mexican soccer in recent years. Without a doubt, the Albiverdes are candidates to remain with the title of CL2022.
The squad led by Santiago Solari has been characterized by doing very good tournaments in the regular phase, but has struggled to transcend in the league. By 2022, the Eagles are bound to reach the final and fight for the title. For this semester they hired Diego Valdés and Jonathan Dos Santos, although everything indicates that more signings will arrive. America urgently needs more solid defense and a winger who can play on the right.
The Celeste Machine is undergoing a total renovation. The cement team incorporated elements such as Uriel Antuna, Alejandro Mayorga, Erik Lira and Carlos Rodríguez for the Clausura 2022. The celestial players signed in a great way and are one of the favorite teams to win the MX League title.
Tigres is, in itself, one of the most powerful squads in Mexican soccer. For this tournament, Miguel Herrera’s team added two of the most interesting Mexican prospects: Sebastián Córdova and Jesús Angulo. The UANL team will seek to strengthen its defensive line before the transfer market closes.
Monterrey, without a doubt, is the great favorite to win the Clausura 2022 title. The team led by Javier Aguirre has one of the most powerful squads on the circuit and in the transfer market it has moved better than anyone. Rayados has announced the hiring of Rodolfo Pizarro and Luis Romo. The Sultana del Norte team has not closed contracts and will seek to add other elements between now and the market close. They are assembling a blunderbuss.
