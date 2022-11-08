There is nothing and less left for the greatest celebration of world football to begin. The nerves begin to be real for fans and national teams, they all want their team to win the World Cup and proudly say that they are the best national team on the globe
From 90min we bring you the favorites to win the World Cup.
The English bring a great team to compete in the prestigious Qatar 2022 event. There are many who put the English as serious candidates to fight for this title until the end. Current sub champions of Europe and will try to be world champions in December.
The team trained by Luis Enrique is full of young talents who compete as if they were veterans. They know how to compete, and they know how to do it wonderfully. There is no doubt that Spain is one of those teams that the rest would not like to cross.
Messi only has one thing in mind: to be world champion with Argentina. And the truth is that Messi’s football level is currently amazing, it’s nice to see him play. If we add to that the great players that make up the Argentine team and the great work of Scaloni, we have a clear favorite to win this World Cup.
The current world champions are going to try to revalidate this prestigious award and take the World Cup back to French lands. Griezmann, Mbappé, Karim Benzema among others will try to make it so
The canairinha presents a list of players to compete in this amazing World Cup. Neymar, Vinicius, Lucas Paquetá, Casemiro, Rodrygo, Alisson, Militao… are some of the great talents that this Brazilian team has. A lot of talent and quality grouped together. They are among the top favorites to lift this prestigious world football trophy.
#favorite #teams #Qatar #World #Cup
Leave a Reply