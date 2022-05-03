Real Madrid plays the season this Wednesday against Manchester City. They come with a result of 4-3 below the Etihad and will have to develop a new epic comeback. These are the five things that Real Madrid need to reach the final:
The fans must make a much warmer reception than the one against PSG and Chelsea. The Plaza de los Sagrados Corazones will be hell when the white bus arrives.
Madrid has nothing to lose. It arrives with a negative result while Manchester City does. 90 minutes at the Bernabéu are very long and Guardiola knows that his team’s legs will shake at times when the team and the fans are one.
Madrid made the mistake of going out with three midfielders in the first leg. In the second leg, Ancelotti will have to line up Kroos, Casemiro, Modric and Valverde to take control of the game and bring in Rodrygo after the break to revolutionize the game.
The best player in the world is going to appear again in a big event like this. After finishing the game at the Etihad, he made it clear: ”At the Bernabéu we are going to experience a magical night, we are going to win”. The best version of Karim must appear.
Vini deserves to have an epic Champions League night and he has the chance of a lifetime before him to play his match in front of his fans. Together with his partner Karim, they will be in charge of scoring the goals to reach the final.
#factors #Real #Madrid #account #pass #Manchester #City
Leave a Reply