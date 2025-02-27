Japan It is one of the first destinations that comes to mind when we talk about great trips or those places to visit, at least, once in life. In fact, it is one of the destiny for this 2025 for which we can already reserve our vacations. His fascinating culture and his contrast between cosmopolitan cities and historical temples make him one of the most fascinating countries to visit.

Of course, given its distance with Spain, it is not a very affordable trip or a few days. In fact, there are many who ask How much a trip to Japan can cost. Although everything depends on the type of experience, a minimum of about 3,000 euros is necessary. Of course, if you have the opportunity to gather, at least, about 10 days to travel, it is worth it.

Therefore, once we have encouraged ourselves to travel to Japan, we want to make the most of the experience and There are excursions that are indispensable and that is worth doingsince we have traveled to the Japanese country. If you now reserve with civitatis, you can get a 50% discount on all of them (with a Spanish guide!), Which represents great savings for the final budget of the trip.

Tour by Kyoto

Toji pagoda in Kyoto. Getty images

To flee from the bustling Tokyo, Kyoto is the ideal destination. With a more traditional and quiet character, the Japanese city has many emblematic places that can be discovered in this Full kyoto tour with tickets. The activity includes a visit to the amazing Bamboo forest of Aashyama, to the Golden Pavilion or Kinkaku-Ji, to the Nijo Castle and the SAntuario Fushimi Inari taishaknown for its famous Torii Rojos, one of the most typical prints of Japan.

The excursion lasts about 10 hours. In the price, which is now just over 60 euros, includes transport to different places of interest, guide and tickets to these tourist attractions.

Excursion to Osaka, Nara and Fushimi Inari

Shitennoji temple in Osaka Japan Guide

Although in the Iberian Peninsula we have a small medieval town known as the Spanish Osaka, discovering the original city is worth it. On a 11 -hour excursion Combined with Nara and Fushimi Inarithis emblem of the Kansai region can be known. The activity Combine urban and natural landscapes to offer a panoramic view of the great contrasts of the Japanese country.

From the Fushimi Inari temple with the incredible views of the city of Tokyo from the top of Mount Inari to Osaka Castle, the activity includes the main attractions. The Paseo by Dotonbori, one of the main avenues, and Nara Park stands out, where the deer that are the symbol of the city. It has a price of 42.31 euros, with transportation and guide included, but without tickets (which is priced at 8.75 euros).





Excursion to Kyoto, Nara and Fushimi Inari



The well -known Mushimi Inari print. TT

We do not get tired of repeating that one of Japan’s essentials is the Mushimi Inari temple, where we find the most famous Toriis tunnel. We can meet him in An activity with Nara and Kyoto that part from Osaka and Walk some emblems in the country: The traditional Kyoto wooden streets and its typical tea houses, the Kiyomizu-Dera temple (declared a World Heritage) or the Sacred Cascade of Otowa.

The last stop of this excursion of almost 11 hours is the Fushimi Inari taisha temple, whose red doors serpente by Mount Inari. The activity, which costs just over 40 euros, includes transport, guide and entrance to the Kiyomizu Dera temple.

Excursion to Nikko

The characteristic Sacred Shinkyo bridge in Nikko. Getty images

For nature lovers, The excursion to Nikko It is an essential. The Toshogu temple, Kegon’s waterfall and the chuzenji lake They are part of this 11 -hour route that starts from Tokyo. Also the Sacred Shinkyo bridge with its characteristic red color that contrasts with the environment and the tomb of the first shogun of the Tokugawa clan.

Excursion to Mount Fuji, Lake Ashi and Kamakura

Lake Ashi and in the background, Mount Fuji, in Hakone (Japan). Getty Images/Istockphoto

And if there is an excursion to nature par excellence, it takes us to Monte Fuji, with Lake Ashi and Kamakura. These are the iconic landscapes of Japan and can be discovered on a tour of almost 12 hours. In it you can admire from the great Buddha of the Kokotu-In temple, symbol of Buddhism, to the village of Oshino Hakkai with crystalline ponds as a result of the volcanic activity of the area. In addition, From Lake Ashi you can see the imposing top of the Fuji.





The best organized trips to Japan

We know that it can be overwhelming to organize a trip to such a distant and different area. Therefore, one of the most hired options is an organized trip. In 20 Decompras we selected the best options available to enjoy Japan.

Green Japan, Ecological Tour for Nature and Culture . Evaneos has a 11 -day proposal with a very interesting theme that focuses on the most natural vision of the country. Its urban parks, its hiking routes, its gardens and its efficient transport make it a unique proposal for travelers committed to sustainable tourism.

. Evaneos has a 11 -day proposal with a very interesting theme that focuses on the most natural vision of the country. Its urban parks, its hiking routes, its gardens and its efficient transport make it a unique proposal for travelers committed to sustainable tourism. 10 -day tour by Japan. In Civitatis it has a very complete proposal for those who do not have many days of vacation, but they want to know the essence of the country. Includes visit to Tokyo, Kyoto, Ogoto Onsen, Kanazawa, Takayama in a Breakfast Housing and some tickets.

In Civitatis it has a very complete proposal for those who do not have many days of vacation, but they want to know the essence of the country. Includes visit to Tokyo, Kyoto, Ogoto Onsen, Kanazawa, Takayama in a Breakfast Housing and some tickets. Tokyo, Fuji, Kioto and Japan Central. In Logitravel they have prepared a 17 -day proposal to soak up all Japan’s wealth. As novelties, Tsumago, Matsumoto and Hiroshima, among other visits. ​

When is the best time to travel to Japan

Given so much offer, the important thing is to give the pleasure of traveling to Japan, regardless of the time of year. However, there are times when it is worth going to the Japanese country. So, The best time to travel to Japan It is from the end of March at the beginning of April and from September to November.

The first coincides with spring, just for The flowering of cherry trees. Although this event attracts more tourists, the image of its parks and gardens is unique. Regarding the second, reddish, orange and golden tones stain these natural areas, leaving an incredible landscape. In addition, in these two moments of the year temperatures are very pleasant.

Do you want to discover the best offers? Sign up for our Newsletter.

All products and services have been chosen independently by our journalists, attending to their benefits and/or sales. Every time you decide to buy through the items of 20Dompras, 20minutos.es receives a commission. Read our legal affiliation policy here.

In 20 minutes we look for the best offers and discounts. Prices and availability may vary after publication.