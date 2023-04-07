He FC Barcelona He is considering the possibility of bringing back some of his former players to strengthen the team for next season. The names that have been mentioned in the rumors include players who have left a mark on the club and who could be a good addition to the current squad due to their development and growth as players. Although nothing has been officially confirmed yet, the possibility of seeing these players back at the Camp Nou has aroused the interest and excitement of Barcelona fans.
Barça’s way of playing, especially under the command of Xavi, requires players to adapt to a specific style. Below, we present five players who could easily adapt to the game of the Blaugrana team due to their previous experience at Can Barça, and whose arrival at the club does not seem unlikely given the current circumstances.
The first candidate on the list of possible signings for Barcelona is a player well known to the culé fans: Dani Olmo. With his ability to play in various midfield and attacking positions, Olmo’s return to his old team could be a great fit for Xavi’s new four-midfield scheme.
One former Barcelona youth squad who could be a useful addition is Xavi Simons. The young Dutchman, who at the time was considered one of the most promising prospects in youth soccer, has established himself at PSV. With 16 goals and 8 assists, he has proven to be a versatile player who can play both in midfield and in more advanced positions. In addition, his style of play is perfectly suited to the philosophy of Barcelona.
Arnau is a strong candidate to occupy the right wing at Barça, as they currently lack natural players in that position. He would be a reasonable option for Barca, and Arnau would probably be excited to make the jump to the club where he grew up.
One player who could return to Barça is Thiago Alcántara, who currently plays for Liverpool. Although he has been an important part of the English team, this season he has lost prominence due to injuries. With Xavi looking for a midfielder for the rotation, Thiago could be an ideal choice as he knows the home style of play well.
Sergio Gómez is the last player on the list of possible returns to Barça. At the age of 22, he has undergone a transformation from a playmaker to a left back. Currently, he plays for Manchester City. Gómez’s ease of adaptation to different positions on the field and the similarity of styles between the two clubs would facilitate his return to the Camp Nou.
