Millionaires, a club with a “rich” history, enviable and full of joys and sorrows that has delighted the palates of millions of fans in the Colombian Professional Soccer throughout decades.

The Bogota ensemble It was founded in 1937 and consolidated as Millonarios FC in 1946 by President Alfonso Senior. The ambassadors are part of the select group of 10 teams that “laid the first stone” to create the Professional League in the country in 1948.

The fans of the blue ballet They have enjoyed years of the best national and world stars, who left their name embodied in the immortality of the history of Millionaires, here we remember the legends that changed the history of the club.

alfredo di stefano

Néstor Rossi The Argentine midfielder began his professional career with the River Plate team in 1945.

Talk about Millionaires is to remember the Argentine star Alfredo Di Stefano, who arrived in Colombia at the height of the time of ‘el Dorado’ after the football crisis in his country. In 1949, he landed in Bogotá the first legend of Millonarios and the first player to become a world star after playing for the FPC.

His dribbling, plays and goals within the playing fields recalled the best years of tango in Argentina and made thousands of fans vibrate who fell in love with a very striking football for its time.

Alfredo Di Stefano, known as the ‘Blond Mushroom’ left an indelible mark after playing 182 games, scoring a total of 157 goals, almost a goal per game. Furthermore, heHe managed to lift four Colombian League titles with Millonarios.

Di Stefano became the flag of Millionaires in the 50s, where he led the club to be considered the best team on the planet in 1952 after beating Real Madrid of Spain, a team that fell in love with the Argentine game and signed him the following season.

Adolfo Pedernera

The precursor of the time of ‘el Dorado’. The Argentine reached Millonarios in the same year as Di Stefano and together with his compatriot they displayed a style of football on the pitch that had never been seen in the country.

The ‘Maestro’, as he was nicknamed for his control of the ball, filled the stadium after getting off the plane, his name was chanted for 4 years by the fans of the albiazul team who saw him win four FPC titles, one of them acting as player and coach, a record that he holds to date in Colombia.

Willington Ortiz

Willington Ortiz’s goal against River Photo: Courtesy Guillermo Ruiz Bonilla

It is one of the names that can never be erased from the history of Millionaires, ‘Old Willy’ gave great joy to the ambassador fans in the 70s, his dribbling, his ‘devil’ waist and style of play made the stands of El Campín fall in love.

Willington signed for Millionaires in 1972, Since his arrival in the capital, he created a special bond with the stands that became his faithful ally. At only 20 years old, the Tumaqueño wrote his name in golden letters in the immortality of the club after playing 328 games and scoring 96 goals in his 7 seasons wearing blue.

Besides, he managed to consecrate himself champion of Colombia with Millonarios on two occasions, one of them in an unforgettable season where they snatched the championship from their historic rival, Independiente Santa Fe.

Juan Gilberto Funes

The ‘St. Louis Buffalo’ He was a player who was predestined to make history in the Bogota club, in his first season scored goal 2,999 and goal 3,000 in the history of Millionaires.

His magnificent goals are engraved in the memory of the fans who attended Campín on weekends. In the second half of 1985 he managed to score 32 goals, an almost unbeatable record for the FPC.

Although Juan Gilberto Funes was unable to lift any cup defending the Millonarios shield, he will always be remembered for his charisma and humility on and off the pitch. His sports career was short. At the age of 29, the Argentine forward lost his life due to heart problems.

Arnoldo Iguaran

In 1988, Millonarios had a payroll made up of Arnoldo Iguarán.

He is considered one of the best strikers in Colombian Professional Soccer, the guajiro marked an era in the ambassador cast, where he is the club’s second highest scorer with 121 goals in 336 games.

His uncontrollable speed, his tranquility within the ‘office’ of the area at the time of defining and his qualities as a scorer were key for the blue ballet to break a nine-year streak without being champion in Colombia. leading Millionaires to conquer the star 12 and 13 at the end of the 80s

