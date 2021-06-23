In the European competition there are several players with great qualities, however, they have not finished showing their best version, causing disappointment to the fans.

Here we show you five disappointed players so far in the Euro 2020:

To be called to be the player who remains with the world throne after the Argentine Lionel Messi and the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, the French has been left to duty in this tournament by not being able to score a single goal.

In the first match against Germany, the Gauls had superiority, but without being able to do the necessary damage until the own goal of Mats Hummels, who also avoided a score by the forward by winning an individual duel.

Later, in front of Hungary, Donatello accumulated several failures for not finding the necessary gaps to be able to beat the rival goal, something that was repeated both in the first half and in the second, although thanks to a play hers came both Antoine Griezmann.

Although his performance has not been catastrophic, for someone who makes a difference at PSG and he also did it with Les blues When they were world champions, it is clear that it remains a duty due to the great role it is destined to play in leading its team to be champion.

After converting 48 goals in 40 games during the last season, the Pole has left the feeling of disappointment, even though he is aware that it is not the same to play for his national team as it is for him. Bayern Munich, where it is accompanied and sheltered by great stars.

Unfortunately the forward center could not make a difference on the first day when they faced Slovakia, in a commitment where White Eagles They started as favorites, however, they were surprised and now they are in danger of being left out of the competition.

Fortunately the ‘9’ could appear against Spain to avoid a hard fall, although he had other occasions that did not end, which surely with the shirt of The Bavarian Machine I could have transformed correctly.

Robert still has a chance to wake up on the last day when he struggles to help Poland to settle in the rooms when measured against Sweden.

Also called to be the benchmark of the goal with England, the Tottenham forward racked up three commitments without being able to score a single target, in part because the British style of play did not end up curdling.

The networkbreaker could not even complete the first confrontation before Croatia, leaving at minute 81, while in the match against Scotland was missing, which is why they ended up dividing units.

The attacker of the Spurs still has a fix, because this Tuesday against Czech RepublicWith the changes made by the strategist, he managed to get the attacker to have more contact with the ball, leaving the score in debt, since the clearest opportunity was crashed against the goalkeeper.

After being an example of perseverance and improvement year after year to become the new benchmark of the offensive of Spain, well prior to the Euro he scored 30 goals in 46 matches, he is infected with the bad game that his national team is going through in general.

The Villarreal man started on the substitute bench with The Red Fury, entering change for Dani Olmo versus Sweden at minute 74, putting the arc of Robin olsen at 90, without being able to specify the target.

Although Alvaro Morata has been the most noted by the same fans and the press, the one born in Santa Perpetua de Moguda has also been a duty, since although he did receive the opportunity to start in front of Poland, leaving the change at 68 ‘and generating a certain danger on the right wing becoming the goalkeeper’s nightmare, he let go of the opportunity that Spain He will add three after failing a maximum penalty by crashing the ball into the post.

At the end of the day, Moreno was decisive because he put the assist on Morata’s goal, but he still has a lot to carry on as he is destined to be the heir to the Spanish forwards as David Villa Y Fernando Torres that left a great legacy.

The Turkish midfielder is not entirely guilty of what happened to Turkey, but after the great season he lived with AC Milan it was hoped that he could guide the national team at least until the next phase.

To this is added that the Ottomans came from reaping a great classification to the Eurocup at the end of everything with only three annotations received in ten commitments, winning and drawing with France, in addition to surpassing Iceland and later fall.

The footballer of the rossoneros who wears the ’10’ could not make the rest of his teammates look good with the selection, like the defenders Merih Demiral (Juventus) Y Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester City), as well as the forwards of the Lille, Burak yilmaz Y Yusuf yazici.

It was very hard for Calhanoglu carry the rest of the team and the clear example was that the Turks did not add a single point by losing their three duels to Italy, Welsh Y Swiss.