The Clausura 2023 Tournament has begun, and with it, the illusions are renewed in each of the 18 clubs that want to play a good role to have greater chances of the championship.
Today in 90min, we introduce you to the 5 deadliest duos that can be seen in this contest. Without a doubt, outstanding players.
5. Rogelio Funes Mori and Rodrigo Aguirre (Monterrey)
One of the strongest couples of the moment is the one that makes up Rogelio Funes Mori Y Rodrigo Aguirre. Both have a developed nose for goalscoring and are among the best in Rayados de Monterrey.
Since the arrival of the Uruguayan they knew how to understand each other well and they are the fear of the rival defenses.
4. Alexis Vega and Jose Macias (Chivas)
While is true that Jose Juan Macias continues in the dry dock, there is less and less for his return and he will seek to adapt to make a good couple with Alexis Vega.
The two forwards want to play a good role so that the Chivas team can achieve the long-awaited title. It only remains to hope that the two are available and leave the injuries behind.
3. Juan Dinenno and Diogo de Oliveira (Pumas)
One of the most forceful couples in Mexican soccer are Juan Ignacio Dinenno Y Diogo de Oliveira. Their bulk, speed, and developed goal-scoring nose make them one of the best duos in Liga MX
Both have known how to adapt well and are favorites among the Pumas fans.
2. Julio Furch and Julián Quiñones (Atlas)
What about the couple made up of Julius Furch Y Julian Quinones? Without a doubt, today one of the most forceful in Liga MX. Both were responsible for the two-time championship obtained by the Zorros del Atlas, and in this Clausura they seek to continue making a difference.
1. André-Pierre Gignac and Nicolás Ibáñez (Tigers)
Most fans want to see the duo between André-Pierre Gignac Y Nicholas Ibanez. The Argentine arrives as one of the most lethal forwards of the moment and will seek to make a good dumbbell with the French.
#deadliest #duos #Liga
Leave a Reply