The Organization and Legacy committee confirmed that travel facilities will be provided in the eight World Cup stadiums for the disabled invited to Qatar 2022.

Therefore, in a video posted on its official wall, the Supreme Committee highlighted 5 data on the services provided for the disabled invited to Qatar 2022, which shows the ease of movement from arrival at the stadiums to departure after the meetings.

As confirmed by the committee, FIFA Qatar 2022 will be a tournament for all fans of all levels, since disabled people will not make more effort to watch the games from the stadiums destined to host the World Cup competitions.

Furthermore, in the eight World Cup stadiums there are several ramps that facilitate the movement of the disabled to reach all the stadium floors, in addition the Supreme Committee will provide informative posters with Braille language, in order to favor the recognition of the entrances to exits easily.

Likewise, the World Cup stadiums are equipped with sensory rooms, in which an elaborate auditory and visual experience will be provided for children with autism disorders and those with intellectual disabilities.

Undoubtedly, this interest provided by the Supreme Committee for the disabled invited to FIFA Qatar 2022, will positively affect the estimates of the guests of Qatar 2022, as it will not be the first time to provide better benefits for the disabled.