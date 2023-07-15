The Cruz Azul Football Club has started the Apertura 2023 tournament in a disastrous way, by registering three consecutive defeats, despite the fact that they cleaned up several players who would have completed their cycles and were quite veteran and new elements have arrived, the light blue team He hasn’t been able to wake up.
Although it is true that they have several casualties that are in the Mexican team, the reality is that the team had plenty of time to plan the Opening 2023, since their participation in the Closing 2023 ended from the playoffs.
Another tournament in which the board headed by Víctor Velázquez takes time to confirm all the signings for the start of the tournament, although they cleaned up and brought in several new quality reinforcements, they will surely begin to respond after date 5, since their Adaptation time is not enough and also, they still have not signed a quality forward center.
Ferretti’s defensive style has not helped the Machine get positive results, the offensive level is very poor and the defense is not the best either and as always there is the complacency of wanting to keep the zero behind, but ends up losing.
He was the villain of date 2 when he was sent off in an incredible way, which conditioned the team’s performance and ultimately ended up being fundamental in the defeat of the Machine.
He is one of the players most criticized by the fans and in turn one of the coach’s trusted men, but his level is not being the most optimal so much so that he is usually a starter, but a recurring change in the complementary part.
The attacker could not be present on the scoreboard, at least in the rival goal, and unfortunately he was the villain on date 3 when he scored the own goal that sentenced the third straight defeat for the sky-blue team.
