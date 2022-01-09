The Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX began and Carlos Rodriguez He started as a starter in his presentation with Cruz Azul, the multifunctional Mexican midfielder made his debut with a touchdown and is expected to have a great performance as a cement producer.
That is why we mention five things that the Albiazul youth squad could contribute to the Machine during this new stage.
Charly rodriguez It is an all-rounder in the center of the field, it can play as a pivot, containment or hook and adapts to what the coaching staff requires at any given moment, in addition, in compliance in any position.
With only 25 years of age, the young footballer came to the Machine to contribute to the generational change of the squad and especially in the position, because in the midfield players like Ignacio Rivero, Guillermo Fernandez Y Rafael Baca are between 29 and 32 years of age.
At just 25 years old, ‘Charly‘He already has a considerable history in Mexican soccer and has registered 140 games played, most of them as a starter.
We have already seen that he also knows how to score goals, but he is also usually a good assistant and in his time with the Monterrey team he conceded 19 assists.
With everything and that he looks like a small player, the reality is that he is a footballer full of talent, passion and dedication, his dispute for the ball in each play is taken to the limit.
The Machine can be sure that the Mexican contributes with only his presence on the field and in that way he looks like an extremely participatory player in various sectors of the field of play and depending on the area in which he plays or the role he assumes.
