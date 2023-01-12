Rayados de Monterrey He started on the wrong foot in his debut in the Clausura 2023 Tournament when he fell by the slightest difference against Chivas.
And now the situation for the royal team will not be easy, since this week they will face off against Cruz Azul.
Here we present the 5 concerns of coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich for this commitment.
5. A second defeat
What would be if Monterrey loses again in the tournament. The team with the third most millionaire squad cannot afford to lose for the second consecutive game.
This could be the debacle and the fans would begin to put pressure on social networks demanding numbers from ‘King Midas’.
4. Being in last place
Another of Vucetich’s concerns is that if Monterrey does not win on the field of the Azteca Stadium, and if Saints Y Puebla win or tie their respective matches, La Pandilla could momentarily be in last place in the competition.
3. The little forcefulness
One of the sins that Monterrey fell into in the last game was the lack of forcefulness in front. This meant that they could not score a goal and the rival took advantage of the failures to achieve victory at BBVA.
If Vucetich did not make these mistakes up front, it could again cost him dearly against a team like Cruz Azul.
2. An injury
Undoubtedly, one of the concerns of the Mexican coach is about injuries. If, unfortunately, a player falls into the dry dock, Vucetich would have to find a replacement for the injured player. It is necessary to remember that this type of meetings are of high impact and are played with everything.
1. Funes Mori off
One of the players who has gone from hero to villain is Rogelio Funes Mori. The ‘Twin’ is submerged in a goal drought and this has not gone down well with the fans, who have criticized his low pace.
If Funes Mori does not score in this match, the pressure will be high, as will the comments on social networks.
