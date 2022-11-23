After that, the tricolor He already has his next commitment in sight before Argentinain the Lusail Iconic Stadiumnext Saturday, November 26, on Date 2 of the Group Phase.

Yes ok La Albiceleste took a loss against all odds against Saudi Arabiait is not an easy rival and now the situation in the group is more complicated, so the coach of Mexicothe Argentinian Gerardo Martinoyou must have certain concerns.

These are the five concerns of the daddy for the duel before Argentina:

unfortunately for Mexicothis Tuesday was much more than Poland, however, they could not pierce the nets to be able to add three. Although Hirving Lozano Y Alexis Vega they left everything on the field, they could hardly generate actions so that Henry Martin will touch the ball

The reality is that during the game there were barely two approaches to the goal, so better work should be done in that aspect, having the option of changing the team’s position so as not to have a single cross colliding with the defenders.

Likewise, they must think about the possibility of the long shot, because without goals you cannot win and your rivals will also bet all the marbles.

Alexis Vega was the player with the most recoveries of possession [5] among all the players of Mexico – Poland. pic.twitter.com/u1QK8wdQml — Statiskicks (@statiskicks) November 22, 2022

Despite the fact that La Albiceleste went to the front very quickly against the Arabs, thanks to a penalty scored by the VAR, Messi and company showed very little, because the ideas did not accompany them and added to the great defensive that the Asians had, they were erased on the field.

However, surely La Pulga will want to show a totally different face to Mexico not having points in the bag and not only him, since they are also angel di maria, Lautaro Martinez, Rodrigo DePaulamong others.

Martino He will have to think about how to stop ’10’, who can change the face of matches at any time thanks to his technique and field vision. Tata could place a personal brand as he did this Tuesday with Edson Alvarez making things difficult for Lewandowski.

Edson Álvarez doesn’t even let Lewandowski breathe. The Mexican doing his job. Shield 🛡 🇲🇽 🇲🇽 Mexico 0 – 0 Poland 🇵🇱 🔴 LIVE: https://t.co/4c31wa1e9q pic.twitter.com/k88ROoxCTw – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) November 22, 2022

If there is something that has been difficult for Mexico It is the fixed tactic, where normally the rival surpasses when it comes to going for the aerial game. For this Tuesday they did not suffer so much against the Poles, but with the Argentines it is not known what could happen. The defense will have to speak much better to be able to mark the area, in addition, they must take care not to make so many unnecessary fouls, since the South Americans know how to hit the ball very well, without forgetting that there are several elements that know how to go up very well.

Luis Chávez was the player who most increased the team’s goal probability through passes [0.48 xT] in Mexico – Poland.🎨 pic.twitter.com/M3JtE5fUrY — Statiskicks (@statiskicks) November 22, 2022

Although all the Aztecs gave an acceptable game, Martino could be thinking of movements for the match against Argentinaespecially for some who suffered from lapses such as Jorge Sanchez, who was quickly reprimanded and in the first half the duels beat him several times. To this is added that it could take speed to stop them, something that Hector Moreno he no longer has so much, without forgetting that a strong center forward is needed with a presence in the area that can compete, since Henry Martin It cost him a lot, so he could launch from start to Raul Jimenez either Rogelio Funes Mori. Therefore, there would be the option of Kevin Alvarez by Sanchez, charly rodriguez by Hector Herrera Y Nestor Araujo by Dark.

In the Mexico vs Poland match

All the Mexican fans went crazy when goalkeeper Memo Ochoa managed to save a penalty from none other than Robert Lewandowsky.

This is not the first time that the goalkeeper saves Mexico in a World Cup. 😜🤣🇲🇽✨ pic.twitter.com/nQ0Wx8cG4R —Angie (@Angie19380350) November 22, 2022

Before starting the World Cup it was mentioned that the match against Poland was decisive, besides it was believed that Argentina would easily beat Saudi Arabiabut life gives surprises and now The Children of the Desert they are leaders, the tricolor and the Poles have one point and La Albiceleste none.

The duel will be vital and just as it was done before Polandeverything must be left on the field, as a setback could be deadly for the Aztecs because it would leave them with only one point, waiting for what will also happen in the other game, since everything is closed.

The worst scenario is obviously a fall, but there are ways to fall, because if they take a strong score against, it will be difficult to dream of reaching the round of 16.