The illusions to play a good role are wide, they were reinforced in a good way and now they are looking to start with three points, so a setback would remind us how badly the year ended.

America: Ochoa and Viñas among those infected with Covid-19 in Las Águilas https://t.co/50awghABYs via @record_mexico – Ricardo Hernández E. (@DeporPueblaRHE) January 5, 2022

This situation has set off alarms throughout the FMF, which has planned to postpone some games to avoid the increase in infections.

As of this writing, the players ruled out for the game against the Camoteros are Guillermo Ochoa, Federico Viñas, Emmanuel Aguilera Y Fernando Madrigal.

It must be remembered that in past tournaments, this evil has afflicted the team, regardless of the coach on duty.

?OFFICIAL!? The Chilean midfielder, Diego Valdés, is a new player for América. ??? pic.twitter.com/90zM3eZej4 – Americanist Hangover (@ResacaAmerica) December 15, 2021

However, one of the concerns of the helmsman is that they do not perform as expected in his debut with the team. Or in the worst case, that you can not count on them for the start of the semester.

And it is that the azulcremas have already added 7 consecutive victories against those of La Angelópolis. The last time that Puebla defeated the capital was on April 20, 2018, when they won at Cuauhtémoc by a score of 3-1.