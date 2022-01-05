Next Friday the team of the Eagles of America He made his debut in the 2022 Clausura Tournament when he faced the Camoteros del Puebla. Those led by the coach Santiago Solari They want to do a good contest like the previous one, although this time they want to seal it with the title.
However, there are 5 concerns that disturb the Argentine strategist, prior to the start of the game against those of La Franja. Here we present you which ones it is about.
Without a doubt, one of Santiago Solari’s main concerns is falling in his tournament debut.
The illusions to play a good role are wide, they were reinforced in a good way and now they are looking to start with three points, so a setback would remind us how badly the year ended.
In recent days, Liga MX has once again been engulfed by positive cases for coronavirus.
This situation has set off alarms throughout the FMF, which has planned to postpone some games to avoid the increase in infections.
As of this writing, the players ruled out for the game against the Camoteros are Guillermo Ochoa, Federico Viñas, Emmanuel Aguilera Y Fernando Madrigal.
The worst that could happen to America, taking into account the case of Covid casualties, would be that a player suffers an injury.
It must be remembered that in past tournaments, this evil has afflicted the team, regardless of the coach on duty.
The two reinforcements of América for the start of the tournament are Diego Valdés and Jonathan Dos Santos. Both arrive with a good poster after having been in Santos Laguna and LA Galaxy, respectively.
However, one of the concerns of the helmsman is that they do not perform as expected in his debut with the team. Or in the worst case, that you can not count on them for the start of the semester.
Falling in this game would not only be a bad omen for América, but it would also end the long hegemony against Puebla.
And it is that the azulcremas have already added 7 consecutive victories against those of La Angelópolis. The last time that Puebla defeated the capital was on April 20, 2018, when they won at Cuauhtémoc by a score of 3-1.
