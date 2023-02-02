Next Saturday Blue Cross will seek to return to the path of triumph when measured against the tigersin one of the most anticipated matches of the fifth date of the Clausura 2023.
The Azteca Stadium will witness this commitment that promises emotions, spectacle and goals. La Máquina will finally seek to achieve its first victory of the contest, although it knows that it faces a very difficult rival.
Here we present the 5 concerns of coach Raúl Gutiérrez for this game.
5. Lose again
Although it is true that Cruz Azul has a game pending against Querétaro, the ‘Potro’ cannot afford to add his third consecutive defeat in the championship. If it occurs, this could be the debacle and the murky waters in La Noria would appear.
4. Falling to last place in the general classification
And it is that a defeat would imply many things, for example, one of the most catastrophic is that Cruz Azul could fall to last place in the competition, something that has not been seen in recent tournaments.
If Cruz Azul loses, and if Mazatlán wins its match against Bravos, the cementeros would be the worst team so far in the tournament.
3. Losing your job
There is no doubt that one of the worries that does not leave Raúl Gutiérrez alone is losing his job. Everything seems to be ready, and if the former soccer player does not come out with the victory in this game, the high command would take action on the matter and could stop it.
2. Defensive mistakes
One of the issues that we have highlighted the most in 90min is about the constant mistakes of the sky-blue team in the lower part of the field:
In each game there have been failures that have cost dearly. If the ‘Potro’ did not correct these problems, it could cost them dearly.
1. The danger of rival forwards
What to say about the rival strikers, without a doubt, Gutiérrez cannot be calm and among his concerns are the attackers of Tigres.
André-Pierre Gignac has 3 goals in 4 games, and it is expected that for this game Ibáñez will make his debut with the auriazul shirt. If they make a good match, they would be putting the Machine in trouble.
