In the game against Rayados Monterrey they looked doubtful, they took time to come out to the markings and this caused the somersault on the scoreboard. If the ‘Colt’ does not correct these faults, history could repeat itself.

If next Saturday Uriel Antuna does not come out in a state of grace to the Victoria field, this could cost them dearly.

Their players may have 10 plays up front, but they are only forceful on 2 occasions, so this is what worries Gutiérrez the most.

The Rayos will not save anything and will throw everything into the grill to get their first points of the tournament. Now, they will not look for who did them, but who pays for them.