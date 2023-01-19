The Blue Cross Machine knows that there is no tomorrow and for the game against Necaxa they will seek to throw all the meat on the grill to get their first three points of the tournament.
The cement growers have not won and now they are looking for the third time to be the charm. Although there are 5 concerns that do not end up leaving the coach alone Raul Gutierrez. Here we present what it is about.
5. A new defeat
What would happen if Cruz Azul loses again. Undoubtedly, adding two setbacks in a row could cause doubts among sky-blue fans due to the bad start to the tournament.
4. Defensive mistakes
One of the problems that Cruz Azul has suffered in this start of the tournament is the errors in the defensive part.
In the game against Rayados Monterrey they looked doubtful, they took time to come out to the markings and this caused the somersault on the scoreboard. If the ‘Colt’ does not correct these faults, history could repeat itself.
3. A bad night for Antuna
Today the best player that Cruz Azul has is Uriel Antuna. The Mexican sprinter has become the ‘soul’ of the team and how it works depends a lot on what the footballer does on the field.
If next Saturday Uriel Antuna does not come out in a state of grace to the Victoria field, this could cost them dearly.
2. The lack of forcefulness
On the other hand, one of the issues in which Cruz Azul has sinned the most in recent games is the lack of forcefulness.
Their players may have 10 plays up front, but they are only forceful on 2 occasions, so this is what worries Gutiérrez the most.
1. Some hurt Rays
Another of Raúl Gutiérrez’s worries is that he will run into a hurt Necaxa. Those from Aguascalientes do not know what it is to win in the tournament and have added two consecutive defeats, which have sent them to the last place in the general table.
The Rayos will not save anything and will throw everything into the grill to get their first points of the tournament. Now, they will not look for who did them, but who pays for them.
