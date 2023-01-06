This is how Ramiro Carrera and Augusto Lotti see themselves as Cruz Azul players. Now yes, all ready and finished✍🏻 pic.twitter.com/jTanFeREMq — Adrian Esparza Oteo (@A_EsparzaOteo) November 7, 2022

However, the sky-blue fans are tired of signings that don’t perform well, and if they have a bad performance, the public won’t forgive them.

🚨 Panathinaikos has checked the condition of Cruz Azul’s 25-year-old Mexican player Uriel Antuna.

🔵 #BlueForLife 🟢#Panathinaikos pic.twitter.com/WPW2qB6yc4 — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) January 2, 2023

Despite the fact that the negotiations have started, the cement managers are still not convinced by the offer made by the Greek club.

Likewise, if Antuna is not focused and has his mind set on his possible game, it could affect the team’s performance in a mental way.

The failures in the lower part have cost dearly, and if in this game the strongholds along with the goalkeeper do not agree, it could cost them dearly.