Next Sunday the Blue Cross Machine They will be playing their first game of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, when they enter the always complicated field of the Caliente Stadium to measure forces against Xolos de Tijuana.
However, there are 5 concerns that do not end up leaving the Mexican coach Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez alone.
5. Start with defeat
The worst thing that could happen to Cruz Azul would be to start the tournament with a loss. After the title obtained in the SKY Cup, the illusions are renewed, although starting with a disaster would again cause doubts.
4. A poor performance from the reinforcements
Cruz Azul’s stellar reinforcements for this tournament, Augusto Lotti Y Ramiro CarreraThey are motivated and with the illusion of doing a good job at the beginning of the semester.
However, the sky-blue fans are tired of signings that don’t perform well, and if they have a bad performance, the public won’t forgive them.
3. An unmotivated Antuna
In the last few hours, much has been said about Panathinaikos’ interest in the Mexican player. Uriel Antuna.
Despite the fact that the negotiations have started, the cement managers are still not convinced by the offer made by the Greek club.
Likewise, if Antuna is not focused and has his mind set on his possible game, it could affect the team’s performance in a mental way.
2. Any injury
Undoubtedly, one of the worst situations that could happen at La Noria is an injury. The coach has his entire squad and knows that a loss would be a strong blow that he would have to correct for subsequent games.
1. Errors in the defense
Another of the Mexican coach’s concerns is about defensive errors. This is an evil that has afflicted Cruz Azul for a season.
The failures in the lower part have cost dearly, and if in this game the strongholds along with the goalkeeper do not agree, it could cost them dearly.
