The debut of the Spanish team led by Luis Enrique was excellent. A recital before which the Costa Ricans could do little. The Spaniards prevailed by a win that amounted to seven units to zero. Now it will be their turn to face the Germans, who played against Japan.
Here are Luis Enrique’s five concerns for the match against Germany:
The German team debuted against the Japanese team. And to the surprise of many, the Japanese were able to come back from one to nil that put Germany ahead in the match. The Germans need a win no matter what, otherwise things would go uphill for them in the World Cup.
The great unknown of Luis Enrique in all his alignments, who to put. And it is that the competition that exists in the squad are plenty of reasons to have doubts when it comes to lining up the 11 players. Asensio showed a great level against Costa Rica. Will Asensio repeat or will he put Ansu Fati on?
The same thing that happens in the attack happens in the defense. Against Costa Rica we saw the couple formed by Laporte and Rodri Hernández, who delayed his position to adopt the role of center back. Will Eric García or Pau Torres enter the eleven?
It is true that the Germans lost to Japan unexpectedly. That does not mean that the Germans have a great squad with some great players who will surely make things difficult for Spain.
Against Costa Rica we saw that Luis Enrique opted for Asensio as a false nine. Will he opt for a more pure striker like Álvaro Morata this time?
