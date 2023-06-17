With the UEFA Nations League final approaching, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has some key concerns he will need to address as he faces Croatia. Next, we analyze each of them:
The talented Croatian midfielder, Luka Modrić, is a constant concern for any opponent. His vision of the game, technical ability and ability to score goals make him a key part of the Croatian team. Spain will have to find a way to limit its influence in the match and prevent it from dictating the pace of the game
Croatia have time and time again shown their ability to come back from deficits in key matches. Their fighting spirit and determination make them a dangerous opponent until the last minute. Spain must maintain concentration and avoid relaxing at any time during the match.
The Spanish defense has shown a certain fragility at key moments during the competition. Individual errors and lack of forcefulness have led to conceding avoidable goals. Against a Croatian team with good attackers, Spain should be more solid defensively and avoid giving away opportunities. Laporte and Le Normand will form the start except for surprise.
Despite having a fluid game and control of the ball, the Spanish team has struggled to convert their chances into goals. The lack of efficiency in the last third of the field has been a constant concern. Faced with such an important final, it will be vital that the Spanish forwards find the net regularly.
Although Spain has a new generation of talented footballers, many of them lack experience in major international competitions. The pressure and intensity level of a final can affect younger players. Luis de la Fuente will have to ensure that the team is mentally prepared to face this challenge.
