The Spanish team could not have started the stage of Luis de la Fuente in a better way. The 3-0 victory against Norway leaves good feelings despite the fact that the team is still very green tactically, since they have only had a week of training in total, but the goal has returned and that is essential. The match against Scotland does not seem very complicated a priori, but at this point in the championship it is a game to get out of the national team break with the leadership of the group.
Luis de la Fuente has placed all his trust in the players who have deserved it this season and so far everything has gone well, although there are still things to improve. These are Luis de la Fuente’s 5 concerns for the match against Scotland:
As we mentioned before, a victory in Scotland leaves us leaders of the group with 6 points. Given the little time that de la Fuente has had to shape the team, coming out of this break with two victories in two games would be almost a prize. On Tuesday the important thing is not to play better or worse but to win, there will be time to improve.
The call for the national team was very innovative and has given opportunities to many young people, but this, apart from being an advantage when having a good wardrobe, can also distract you in tests with the eleven. The Spanish team has always relied on a good midfield to be able to play their football at ease, and little by little the players will have to focus on their roles. With everyone available, it is rare that Pedri and Gavi do not play, but they can also enter the “routine” eleven of Luis de la Fuente Dani Ceballos, whom he has directed many games as U-23 coach. The one who does have his position almost fixed is Rodri, since he is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.
When Carvajal is at a good level, there is no debate about who occupies that position, but the problem is that he is not always well. He is a player that we have already seen tends to get injured and there are moments of the season when he is weaker than others, so having a substitute guarantee right-back is important. Pedro Porro is the other right-back called up, but at the moment he has played very little with the absolute team and has to adapt to the style of Luis de la Fuente.
In the match against Norway we saw a fairly conservative Spain in the midfield with Mikel Merino quite sunken, almost at the level of Rodri, and ensuring possession of the ball. The biggest puzzle that Luis de la Fuente has right now is what scheme to work not only for the match against Scotland, but for the future. Rodri, Pedri and Gavi seem indisputable in the eleven, but if he decides to play with a fourth midfielder, that’s where the doubt arises. If he puts in Ceballos, he can have a very creative midfield, but he still lacks some consistency. Another option is Mikel Merino accompanying the other three, but perhaps he opts for a 4-3-3, which is what is in fashion now. In this case, the debate of the extremes can be eternal, because there is none that has been made with a clear hole in the eleven.
Álvaro Morata has been the solution that the selectors have resorted to in recent years given the lack of alternatives, and frankly nothing has gone wrong for him. Despite the fact that Atlético is already the captain of the Spanish team, the debate about who should be the starting striker has not ended and Joselu hit the table on Saturday on the matter. The one from Espanyol had 9 minutes to demonstrate his quality and he almost had time to spare, because he signed a historic double for the Spanish team. We will see what Luis de la Fuente decides for the match against Scotland, but Joselu could have advanced Aspas, Morata, Borja Iglesias and Gerard Moreno on the right (even if he is not injured) in the dispute for the title in the national team.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#concerns #Luis #Fuente #match #Spain #Scotland
Leave a Reply