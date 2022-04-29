One of the most anticipated matches on the last day of the competition is between the Eagles of America and the Blue Cross Machine.
This is an old and historic rivalry where, even, everything has been defined in finals from the penalty spot.
now the coach John Reynoso he is ready for the game, although there are 5 concerns that do not end up leaving him alone. Here we present what it is about.
Cruz Azul has everything to get into the first four at the last minute and thus avoid reclassification. A win plus a combination of results would put them third or fourth; however, there is also the counter, if the Machine loses and if clubs like Necaxa, Chivas, Monterey and Atlético de San Luis win, they would be sent to the bottom of the playoffs.
We have repeatedly mentioned that Uriel Antuna is the soul of the cement team. If the Mexican sprinter is not doing well, the score can be affected, as well as the entire performance of the light blue team. That is why the Peruvian coach will seek at all costs to motivate his squad, but especially the national team.
Although it is true that Cruz Azul has suffered seriously against America, in the last 5 games the balance is tilted in favor of La Noria, registering 3 wins and 2 draws. The last time the Azulcremas won was on May 9, 2019, with a score of 3-1.
One of Máximo Reynoso’s main concerns is not being able to have the experienced goalkeeper ready Jose de Jesus Corona.
In the media it is stated that ‘Chuy’ is ready and that he would be the surprise in the line-up, however, if he suffers, it would be a tough loss for a match of this size.
Without a doubt, no Cruz Azul fan would like to lose at the hands of the staunch rival. You could lose with anyone else, but not with America, it is forbidden to be defeated by the Americanists. Reynoso knows this, so much so that a setback against Coapa’s team could cost him his job.
