A Peruvian man Juan Reynoso He accepted that they are far from their best level and that that defeat against Monterrey has marked a black chapter in the history of La Maquina, but now they must quickly think about turning the page.

This Sunday, September 19, the La Noria team receives a visit from Querétaro for Day 9 of the Grita Mexico 2021 Tournament, a match, perhaps, viable for celestial interests, although this does not mean that the strategist ceases to have concerns.

When El Cabezón was appointed strategist of Blue Cross Prior to the 2021 Guard1anes Tournament, the fans were very tough because they believed that they did not have the capacity or the renown to lead the team and end the drought of more than 20 years without a title.

In the end, the Inca ended up breaking the celestial malaria, leaving good impressions, but as of the current semester there have been many irregularities even when more than 90 percent of the workforce remained.

The elimination of Concachampions He stalled strong and what he needs the least right now is a new defeat, especially if he has been in several duels without knowing victory.

“We are a shame, on the field of play, we understand the annoyance and the feelings of the people. We know that there are other ways to vent, the total culprits are us and they have to attack us because we had a bad presentation “ Jury #Blue Cross ? pic.twitter.com/1wBa3FifKp – Alan Lara (@alanlarav) September 17, 2021

It is evident that if the board and the fans begin to see that the project is in decline, even if it is very soon, names of possible substitutes begin to appear, then the concerns explode to the maximum, since being a large institution such as Blue Cross such streaks are not allowed.

For now, the name of any other character has not come out to replace Reynoso, but if he falls again, it is not unreasonable that substitutes begin to appear, because that is how Mexican football has been handled for a long time, regardless of which team it is. .

#Blue Cross ? “To be here it costs, you have to be something different. Today we have a very bad moment, but the warrior has to appear tomorrow, there is no time for regrets or excuses. Yes to apologize to the fans”, Reynoso. pic.twitter.com/JmreKVaQfl – Violeta Alva (@Viioletitta) September 17, 2021

Gallos Blancos is in 15th place in the general table, which suggests that it has not had an easy tournament at all, since it is one of the most humble teams in Mexican football and with a discreet squad that will hardly fight for the title. .

Even though the Queretanos are a limited team, they have skilled and experienced players like Pablo Barrera, David cabrera or the Paraguayan Osvaldo Martinez, so the defense must be careful and most likely it will repeat the same one that was thrashed by Striped, given that Alexis Pena he is injured.

In the duel of Concachampions, so much Julio Cesar Dominguez and the Paraguayan Pablo Aguilar they looked quite slow on the mark, while the sides Adrian Aldrete and the Uruguayan Ignacio Rivero they contributed very little to attack and defense, even the latter enabled the controversial third goal with a sweep.

The final of the Concachampions is ready! ? Monterrey thrashes Cruz Azul at the Azteca Stadium to get to the final of the Concachampions where they will face America pic.twitter.com/brH3KWZj3Q – The Protagonists (@losprota) September 17, 2021

One of the pillar players of the La Machine championship in Guard1anes 2021 was Romo, who in the midfield provided recovery, possession and continuously stepped on the rival area to test his shot or send a dangerous cross, highlighting almost every game.

However, the Sinaloan has not been at his optimum level so far in the contest, something that did not happen with the pre-Olympic team or with the senior team, being somewhat disconcerting, apart from if he is not well, the rest of the midfield seems to get soaked of that malaria.

Normally the companions of the ex of Queretaro They are the Argentine ‘Pol’ Fernandez, Rafael Baca or the peruvian Yoshimar YotúnUnfortunately, none of these four are up to the task, so the Mexican champion has not looked as expected.

Luis Romo when he was champion // After he returned from the Olympics pic.twitter.com/5VTP8ztK9P – Charly  (@iCharlisito) September 17, 2021

When things were already lost in front of The Gang in the meeting of Concachampions, the people turned against Blue Cross booing or making the famous homophobic scream that caused the duel to pause for 15 minutes, as they were totally sore from the way their squad fell.

Now, it would not be strange that the celestial fans do not make an appearance next Sunday at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula after the numbers that his team has thrown, especially due to the role of the semifinal of Concachampions, where the first half had not finished yet and they were already more than eliminated.

Surely the most loyal to the club will go to clothe, however, that does not ensure that if they do not get a victory they will not turn against all the players and the coaching staff, which would be very demotivating for the cement cause.