This Thursday, May 12, Cruz Azul receives Tigres at the Aztec stadium for the first leg quarterfinals of the Clausura 2022 Tournament, after beating Necaxa during the playoffs through penalties.
It is evident that the Peruvian coach Juan Maximo Reynoso has certain concerns to measure himself against the felines he directs Michael Herrera on the league:
1. Give possession of the ball and not create danger in front
The reality is that before the Ray, Machine had the good fortune that Sebastian Jurado He was totally attentive as the visitors outnumbered the locals.
Once again, the cement workers were left with few ideas in front without a connection with the attackers, seeing a Paraguayan Angel Romero, Uriel Antuna and Uruguayan Christian Tabo somewhat lost and without manifesting.
Except for the Paraguayan annotation John Escobarthere was no more danger in front of the arch of Luis Malagonso Reynoso must work urgently on this aspect because tigers It has a great defense and an excellent goalkeeper.
2. Who should guard the arch?
It was thought that the captain Jesus Crown come back for the last day of Liga MX, in the Young Classic against Americahowever, was discarded and Jury had to take the baton.
The same thing happened for the playoffs, many thought that Chuy I would be in the arch, but Reynoso placed the ex of Red Sharkswho in the end emerged as the figure of the match by covering two attempts in regulation time, as well as on penalties.
in the head of pigheaded there must be the doubt of who should make an appearance for the Big Party, the experienced JJ or the jarocho, who has closed the semester in a good way and is shaping up to be the successor of Crown.
3. Avoid ‘ghosts’ in the last few minutes
when it seems that The Celestial Machine has gotten rid of his ghosts, they suddenly come back, just like in the playoffs when with a few minutes to go Necaxa he matched them to take everything to penalties.
If the cement players manage to go to the front first, they must know how to control the match, not give up the ball, nor back down, nor allow dangerous crosses into the area, but rather try to keep the ball as far away and continue attacking.
On this occasion, they would not have the luck of going to penalties if equalizing in the second leg and by position in the table they would be eliminated. They must avoid nerves at all costs in the final minutes.
4. The Andre-Pierre Gignac factor
If there is a player on offense that should worry the sky-blue, that is the Frenchman, who came out top scorer in the semester and has recovered from an injury that sidelined him in recent days.
The Frenchman always has some wonder in store, as he knows how to score in different ways, standing out for his header and good hitting, but he is not alone and there are other elements that should concern the rear.
The incorporations of the Colombian Luis Quinones on the right, the midfield view of John Paul Vigon, among others. When all of them connect, they are a great danger.
5. The performance of their forwards
sadly for Reynosohave not been able to win a duel by more than two goals difference since mid-February, against Toluca on Date 6, which they defeated 4-1.
Since then, the goal has been indigestible to all his attackers, because Santiago Gimenez barely got to three Antuna made two and the Chilean Ivan Morales has not been released.
Due to this, they were one of the worst offensives with 20 goals in favor. He must wake up their goalscoring nose or they could undoubtedly fall by the wayside against the U.
