It is evident that the Peruvian coach Juan Maximo Reynoso has certain concerns to measure himself against the felines he directs Michael Herrera on the league:

The reality is that before the Ray, Machine had the good fortune that Sebastian Jurado He was totally attentive as the visitors outnumbered the locals.

Once again, the cement workers were left with few ideas in front without a connection with the attackers, seeing a Paraguayan Angel Romero, Uriel Antuna and Uruguayan Christian Tabo somewhat lost and without manifesting.

Except for the Paraguayan annotation John Escobarthere was no more danger in front of the arch of Luis Malagonso Reynoso must work urgently on this aspect because tigers It has a great defense and an excellent goalkeeper.

NOBODY IS GOING TO WANT BLUE CROSS!?? “This club deserves to be in all the Liguillas. We are among the eight, after today, we will be a tough rival. I imagine that the rivals from above did not want us to go through, we have to rest today and ratify on the pitch”. -Juan Reynoso pic.twitter.com/OfgI36nFd6 – Cruz Azul I want to see you Champion (@CAzulCampeoon) May 8, 2022

It was thought that the captain Jesus Crown come back for the last day of Liga MX, in the Young Classic against Americahowever, was discarded and Jury had to take the baton.

The same thing happened for the playoffs, many thought that Chuy I would be in the arch, but Reynoso placed the ex of Red Sharkswho in the end emerged as the figure of the match by covering two attempts in regulation time, as well as on penalties.

in the head of pigheaded there must be the doubt of who should make an appearance for the Big Party, the experienced JJ or the jarocho, who has closed the semester in a good way and is shaping up to be the successor of Crown.

League week ⚽️?? the good begins… LET’S GO BLUES!! ??? pic.twitter.com/9YOiw9u8zB – Sebastian Jurado (@seba_jurado) May 9, 2022

when it seems that The Celestial Machine has gotten rid of his ghosts, they suddenly come back, just like in the playoffs when with a few minutes to go Necaxa he matched them to take everything to penalties.

If the cement players manage to go to the front first, they must know how to control the match, not give up the ball, nor back down, nor allow dangerous crosses into the area, but rather try to keep the ball as far away and continue attacking.

On this occasion, they would not have the luck of going to penalties if equalizing in the second leg and by position in the table they would be eliminated. They must avoid nerves at all costs in the final minutes.

“We want our stadium to weigh”: Cruz Azul pleads for support from fans for Liguillahttps://t.co/YwEz7kp8nQ pic.twitter.com/RL8sFz7KBw — Halftime (@halftime) May 10, 2022

If there is a player on offense that should worry the sky-blue, that is the Frenchman, who came out top scorer in the semester and has recovered from an injury that sidelined him in recent days.

The Frenchman always has some wonder in store, as he knows how to score in different ways, standing out for his header and good hitting, but he is not alone and there are other elements that should concern the rear.

The incorporations of the Colombian Luis Quinones on the right, the midfield view of John Paul Vigon, among others. When all of them connect, they are a great danger.

Players who have collaborated in +16 goals with annotation and/or assistance in the 2021-22 Season. 19 Andre-Pierre Gignac

19 Angel Mena

19 German Berterame

19 July Furch

18 Diego Valdes

17 Julian Quinones

16 Victor Davila pic.twitter.com/TRD5sRAE34 – Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) May 10, 2022

sadly for Reynosohave not been able to win a duel by more than two goals difference since mid-February, against Toluca on Date 6, which they defeated 4-1.

Since then, the goal has been indigestible to all his attackers, because Santiago Gimenez barely got to three Antuna made two and the Chilean Ivan Morales has not been released.

Due to this, they were one of the worst offensives with 20 goals in favor. He must wake up their goalscoring nose or they could undoubtedly fall by the wayside against the U.