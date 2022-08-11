The 5 concerns of Fernando Ortiz with América to face the Pumas on Matchday 8

The last time the Auriazules beat the Americanists was on February 17, 2019, when they won by the slightest difference in CU with a goal from Carlos González.

In the last game they beat the Bravos de Juárez 2-1, not without difficulties, and a defeat against the Pumas would go deep in America.

With the good emotional moment that the Pumas are experiencing, as they continue without defeat in the contest, the lack of forcefulness of America could affect.

It seems that the national team striker liked the friendly games against international rivals, since he has rediscovered himself with the goal.

However, a bad night on Saturday could sentence the course of the team.

If America loses this game, and if Atlético de San Luis, Mazatlán and Chivas manage to win their match, those from Coapa would be in the penultimate position, just below Querétaro. Hence the importance of victory.