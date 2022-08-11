The 5 concerns of Fernando Ortiz with América to face the Pumas on Matchday 8

One of the most anticipated matches of the eighth day in the competition is between the Águilas del América and the Pumas. One more edition of Capital Classic will start next Saturday on the field of the University Olympic and both teams will seek to leave everything on the pitch.
Although there are 5 concerns that do not end up leaving the coach alone Fernando Ortiz pre-game. Here we present what it is about.
One of the clubs that best suits America is the Pumas. In the last 5 games the balance is in favor of the azulcremas, with two wins and three draws.
The last time the Auriazules beat the Americanists was on February 17, 2019, when they won by the slightest difference in CU with a goal from Carlos González.
So far in the contest, the team led by coach Fernando Ortíz has 3 defeats, the same ones that were against Monterrey, Tijuana and León.
In the last game they beat the Bravos de Juárez 2-1, not without difficulties, and a defeat against the Pumas would go deep in America.
In the game against the Braves, it was clear that the team is still not forceful up front. Clear plays were failed, they reached the point of trusting and at the last minute they almost took the game out of them.
With the good emotional moment that the Pumas are experiencing, as they continue without defeat in the contest, the lack of forcefulness of America could affect.
One of the men who has resurfaced after finding himself in a goalscoring drought is Henry Martin.
It seems that the national team striker liked the friendly games against international rivals, since he has rediscovered himself with the goal.
However, a bad night on Saturday could sentence the course of the team.
One of the main concerns of ‘Tano’ Ortíz is losing and going down the general classification.
If America loses this game, and if Atlético de San Luis, Mazatlán and Chivas manage to win their match, those from Coapa would be in the penultimate position, just below Querétaro. Hence the importance of victory.
