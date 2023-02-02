Club América was able to satisfy their fans and calm down the criticism they were subjected to during the first three dates of the tournament, where they achieved three consecutive draws, after beating Mazatlán FC 6-0 at home.
And although the reality is that the whole of the ‘Pearl of the Pacific’ is not a parameter to take into account to say that the team has woken up, the truth is that it has been a great relief and confidence-building for the team.
In this way, we present to you the five concerns of Fernando Ortiz facing Santos Laguna on Matchday 5 of the championship.
Las Águilas is one of the few teams that are still undefeated in this tournament, there are only four in total and it is a positive streak that everyone would like to have after several games, as it serves to set trends and have high expectations.
The cream-blue team could not win as a visitor, in their first game away from home they could barely draw the Devils, so they hope to get the three points in the Comarca Lagunera.
Unlike the previous tournament, the ‘tano‘ has begun to rotate his footballers in these early days, the Argentine coach is aware that he has many quality players to be a starter and for this reason, in this tournament he has begun to give more minutes to all his elements, so even there is no defined ideal alignment.
Fernando Ortiz He has stated that he is satisfied with the squad that his coaching staff and he have, but it is a reality that the Azulcrema board has failed him with the achievement of a right back that gives internal competition to emilio larafrom the exit of Jorge Sanchez to the ajax Several months have passed and the transfer market ended, they did not find a substitute and they will end this tournament without another right back.
The Mexican midfielder suffered a strong tackle from Roberto Meraz In the past few days he almost caused an injury to his ankle, fortunately the injury has been ruled out and the player will only have to recover from the blow. Even though he’s not a starting player, he’s starting to get more minutes of action.
