Despite being labeled the favorite in the duel, the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz He must have his worries to measure himself against Gallos Blancos.

The tano He is used to playing with a line of four, however, he must have his doubts about who will be the center back. Having brought Israel Reyes As a reinforcement, it would be logical for him to start, although it is not known who would accompany him at the center, if Nestor Araujo or the Uruguayan sebastian caceresbut it seems that the first has an advantage after having more confidence in the helmsman.

Without a contracted right back and emilio lara newly incorporated after being injured, Miguel Layun raise your hand, while on the left is the other doubt because Louis Fuentes It’s still not 100 percent.

HE WAS MOTIVATED BY THE INTEREST OF AME! "A motivation was the fact that there was already interest from previous tournaments, that motivated me to continue working as I was doing to be able to specify what has been done so far". – Israel Reyes

Many azulcremas fans celebrated the departure of Guillermo Ochoa to the salernitana of Italy, because they believed that it was no longer up to the institution. In the face of the goalkeeper’s loss, Jimenez would be chosen by the tano to be the owner, despite the incorporation of Luis Malgon.

Already from the preseason, the ex of jaguars He caused divided opinions due to his performances, so the strategist will have to wait for him to have an outstanding game, otherwise criticism will rain heavily on the club, since another sector does not have much confidence in him. Malagon.

OSCAR JIMENEZ came off and they will give Óscar Jiménez the opportunity and many ask the question Will he make Guillermo Ochoa forget?

With an American past and now in charge of the club, ortiz knows in advance that the demand is day after day in the Americatherefore, if you do not start with a victory in the Aztec stadium, the criticism is going to start, something to which you are probably used to, but the pressure always ends up weighing in some way on both the squad and the board. Not winning would be a disgrace.

Queretaro It is one of those teams that radically changes its squad every semester and for example, there is what happened this week when it presented its eleven reinforcements, without knowing for now which ones will be part of the debut in the Aztec stadium.

Of those who remained in the Chicken Coop are Paul Barrera Y Angel Sepulveda, two attack items that can be dangerous due to their experience. Although the Argentine Mauro Gerk He remained on the bench, it is not known how he could present the match.

The best network breaker America in the previous semester it was La Bomba, which helped him to go to the Qatar World Cup 2022 with the Mexican team.

Given the good streak of Buffaloit is evident that ortiz He has it above the Uruguayan Federico VinasHowever, he should be waiting to see if the first one starts scoring in a great way.

In the same way, Alexander Zendejas He must repeat his great performances. On the other hand, there was talk that perhaps the helmsman would play without a nominal ‘9’, leaving the Uruguayan jonathan rodriguez as false ‘9’.

All this must continue to be analyzed calmly to go out and play in the best possible way.