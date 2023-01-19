These are the concerns of the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz with the America:

Those from Coapa have taken the measure of the camoteros, since they barely league last time they thrashed them in the quarterfinals, they also took the regular phase clashes of the Clausura and Apertura 2022. Not even with the Argentine Nicolas Larcamon in front, La Franja was able to hurt the millionaires, therefore, to the tano It would be very embarrassing not to be able to add three against an accessible rival, taking into account that they will play on their court and that at Puebla They have weakened it with several noticeable casualties. If so, the fans will become even more demanding and will continue to ask for the coach to leave.

America to release its new third uniform next Saturday against Puebla pic.twitter.com/36nn1zppTT — Jonatan Peña (@Jonatan_Pena) January 18, 2023

The helmsman must be working on the defensive order, since before Toluca They generated many dangerous actions in the first half. if not for Oscar Jimenez, the score would have been more bulky, without forgetting that the Devils stopped attacking in the complement. Added to this, the stopped ball continues to be a headache for the America, since several times they beat them high. Versus The fringe they cannot afford to repeat a similar performance, apart from they have good headers like Martin Barragan Y Memo Martinez.

What it is, DON ÓSCAR JIMÉNEZ pic.twitter.com/3eIOyn0Xyq — 🦅💛EmiAzulcrema💛🦅 (@EnvidiaNacional) January 15, 2023

One of the last to arrive in Coapa with a figure label to orchestrate the midfield was the Chilean, who gave good sparks in his first duels, however, since the league of the last tournament has gone into a tailspin. The Andean has not been good, he misses simple passes, he does not generate in front and the fans have already begun to lose their calm with his actions. It is true that he got the penalty with which he tied against Tolucahowever, apart from that, he missed a clear goal in the first minutes after a good assist from Henry MartinLater, he went unnoticed and perhaps leaving him on the bench for a while could help him cool down his ideas and resume his level.

It must be said without fear: Alejandro Irarragorri stole from us with Diego Valdés. He is an inconsequential player, who does not weigh and lacks offensive weight. — Passion America (@PasionCAmerica) January 16, 2023

On the first date of the tournament, the tano placed to Miguel Layun on the right side before the drop of emilio lara, which was still not one hundred percent. For Matchday 2, the American youth squad returned to ownership, but it was one of the most inaccurate, since in the first goal they beat him back after the goalkeeper rebounded, then he was close to committing an own goal and finally, he was eluded with great ease in his band, with almost all dangerous arrivals happening on the right. Perhaps the young Americanist has lost ground and is now being singled out. Perhaps the coach prefers the experience and leadership of the jarocho to that of the young man Lara.

Let Americanism express itself! 🦅🔥 If you were part of the Americanist board… Would you give Emilio Lara a second starting chance in CL23🏆? 🔄: He deserves it! 👀

❤️: Not at all! 🤷🏻‍♂️#TheBiggest 💛 pic.twitter.com/I3F4GJHYtN – LosmasgrandesMX (@LosMasGrandesMX) January 12, 2023

In view of Toluca, Diego Valdes he missed a very clear one when entering the area to take a loose shot that did not represent any danger. As mentioned, the Andean was not present, Alexander Zendejas he could not do what he always did, overflow, outwit and attend, having a bad day, while the Uruguayan brian rodriguez He scored, but he still lacks more presence. Because of this, Henry Martin He could hardly score from the penalty spot, since the few actions generated came from his feet, playing for the rest, who could not take advantage. To top it off, the Colombian Roger Martinez It was not a solution either and the clearest one ended up flying to the stands, while the Uruguayan jonathan rodriguez He tried what he could, but it was not enough to come back. The tano must correctly analyze who should command the attack along with La Bomba, apart from the Paraguayan Anthony Silva He is a good goalkeeper who has saved his club several times.

“We improved a lot from the match in Querétaro to today. Today we tried to win, but the draw was meritorious for both of us.” Ferdinand Ortiz | @America club pic.twitter.com/YKNwZln31B – Sportsman MX (@sportivistamx) January 15, 2023