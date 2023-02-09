At the moment, the cream-blue team is eighth in the standings with seven points, while the Rayos are twelfth with four points.

Despite this, the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz He must have his worries to face the club led by his compatriot Andres Lillini.

Despite the fact that his position is not at stake or anything like that, the tano is aware that an institution like America is bound to succeed, especially if they are at home. The last match they played in El Nido was when they crushed the Mazatlanthinking that a winning streak was coming since then, but Saints Lagoon proved that this was not the case. The strategist knows that they must win or win in his property.

In the last duel against the Guerreros, the Eagles suffered with the issue of counterattacks, added to the complicity of the defense. In the first goal, the Uruguayan sebastian caceres He was easily displaced, while in the second, the Argentine was allowed to shoot Marcelo Correa for not going out to steal the ball. lillini He is a defensive coach, so they should be attentive to long balls.

📊🧢Andrés Lillini has faced América 7⃣ times in Liga MX and has only won 1⃣ game, for 3⃣ draws and 3⃣ losses. 📊As a visitor they have 1⃣ win, 1⃣ draw and 1⃣ loss.@ClubNecaxa @America club @LigaBBVAMX pic.twitter.com/QAM8X3zQpa – M3m0_Flores (@Memo_Flores) February 9, 2023

Until now, the tano has made modifications to its central rear, starting with Nestor Araujo beside Israel Reyesbut for the last matches he preferred to leave the new signing seated to give entry to sebastian caceres. However, he made mistakes against the lagoons, in the goal against such as wasting a header that had a goal label. He could continue giving continuity to the Uruguayan, return to Kings or simply place as central Louis Fuentes.

Sebastián Cáceres must be one of the worst central defenders in the Mx League and he plays for América. These are the type of foreigners who leave out a Mexican soccer player, of course the decision to put him in is up to the coach. It’s embarrassing that the 🦅 have such a bad defense. pic.twitter.com/ik7kTigepy — Juan Carlos Zúñiga (@JC_Zuniga) February 5, 2023

Now that the Colombian was unable to leave El Nido again in the transfer market, he must be totally focused on the club. The attacker was the Americanist hero against Saints when achieving the tie from a free kick, apart from he was close to the double with a shot that took him Carlos Acevedo. with the lesion of Alexander Zendejaswho will be out for about a month, the tano You need to keep analyzing who would be best to take your site on the far right. To begin with, the Uruguayan brian rodriguez It seems to be the most sensible option, since it is his profile, but seeing how the coffee grower revolutionized the attack, it would also be making him think about what is best for the team.

⚽️ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL AMÉEEÉÉÉRIIIIIIIICAAAAAAAAA!!! ROGER MARTÍNEZ TIES IT WITH A FREE KICK!!! 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/QQCwPfLsFu — Americanist Hangover (@ResacaAmerica) February 5, 2023

Those from Aguascalientes are one of the most discreet squads in the championship, since they don’t have many figures, but they are no less for that. His best element is the Uruguayan forward Batista with two goals, however, teamwork is also important, so be careful what you can do in midfield Fernando Madrigal, Heriberto Jurado and the Uruguayan Vincent Poggi. Apart from Madrigalthere is another ex-American who will come out with everything to try to beat the club that formed him, the goalkeeper Hugo Gonzalezso they will make the task of ortiz in order to get the win.