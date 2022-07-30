One of the most anticipated matches of matchday 6 will be played next Sunday, when the Eagles of America they will be measuring at Green Lion Bellies on the Nou Camp pitch.
The Americanistas will arrive at this meeting motivated after having faced international clubs, and now they will seek to leave everything on the field to get the three points.
Although there are 5 concerns that do not end up leaving the Argentine coach alone Fernando Ortiz. Here we present what it is about.
In the last 5 games played between the two, the balance tips in favor of America, with 2 wins, 2 draws and one loss. The last time the emeralds beat the capital was in 2020, when they defeated the Americanists 3-2 at the Nou Camp.
In case of losing, the streak of 3 consecutive games without losing to León would end.
There is no doubt that among the most latent concerns in Fernando Ortíz is the issue of injuries. After several seasons, this is the first time that the Americanist squad is almost complete, with the exception of Roger Martínez, although previously there were two or more elements that were in dry dock.
Two of the most lucid players with the best level are Alexander Zendejas Y Alvaro Fidalgo. Both elements have done things well on the tour of the United States and so far in the tournament. However, if they have a bad night next Sunday, the performance of the entire squad could be affected.
The Mexican striker showed flashes in friendly games, managing to score a goal against Manchester City Y real Madridrespectively.
This has given confidence to the ‘Bomba’, who will now seek to do the same and get rid of the thorn to return to his level of play and thus fight for a place in the world championship. However, in case of not scoring, the pressure could return for him and for the coach.
One of the points that continue to affect the team is the forcefulness up front. The forwards find themselves with wet powder and have not been able to make a difference. Until now, America is the last place in terms of goals in favor, with only 3, the work of Richard Sánchez, Jonathan Rodríguez and Alejandro Zendejas.
