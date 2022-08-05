Club América fully returns to its activity in Mexican soccer, after its exhaustive tour of the United States where it played several international friendly matches.
It will be this Sunday, August 7, when the Eagles receive the Bravos de Juárez at the ‘Coloso de Santa Úrsula’ on the corresponding day 7 of the Apertura 2022 tournament.
The azulcrema team will have to regain ground in the league, therefore, the coaching staff headed by Ferdinand Ortiz You have several concerns to do it, in the following list we tell you five of them.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The Coapa team hasn’t known what it’s like to win since matchday 3 before embarking on the friendly tour to the United States, since then there have been six games without winning, four friendlies and two official games, with four defeats and two draws, so in the league they have two games without winning since they fell on date 4 and date 6 (day 5 was postponed). Against the border players they have a great opportunity to add three by three.
The azulcremas players come from a heavy workload, after their activity in the United States along with their activity in Mexican soccer, therefore, although they will already have a less busy schedule, they must dose their elements to avoid causing a load muscular.
Until it becomes official, Jorge Sanchez will be a new player Ajax Amsterdamthe right back would have reached an agreement to embark on his adventure to Europe, so Ferdinand Ortiz will have one more drop from his starting eleven, so surely Miguel Layun he will be the one chosen to take the position, but someone else will still have to be found as a substitute or otherwise a potential starter abroad.
After the confirmation of the departure of the Spanish center-back Jorge Mere of the team, the Eagles have a free foreigner place to be able to hire a reinforcement Not Trained in Mexico, there had been talk of a winger like brian rodriguezbut after the output of Sanchez It would not be new that they can go on the right side.
Not only are the recent movements with the departures of Jorge Sanchez Y Jorge Merebut also the youth squad santiago naveda will also go to Europe with the miedz from Poland, so America has fewer and fewer players from the first team, so it would not be bad to continue promoting the quarry as well as in recent years and give opportunities to elements of the U-20 to be able to appear in the First Division.
#concerns #Fernando #Ortiz #América #face #Juárez #matchday
Leave a Reply