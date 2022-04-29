The Eagles of America They know that there is no tomorrow, and next Saturday they need to add a new victory to be able to avoid the play-off and sneak into the top four places of the competition at the last minute.
To do this, they must first account for Blue Crossa team that is going through a situation with chiaroscuro.
Coach Fernando Ortiz He has done things well in front of the azulcremas, although there are 5 concerns ahead of the match against the Machine that do not leave him alone.
In the last 5 games in which the faces have been seen, the balance has tilted in favor of the cement producers, by three wins and 2 draws. The last time that those from Coapa prevailed was on May 9, 2019, by a score of 3-1. That is why losing again to the staunch rival would be catastrophic.
Surprisingly, America has 6 wins in a row. When there was talk that this would be the worst tournament in the history of the club, the Americanists, faithful to their style, resurfaced from the rubble and now they will seek to sneak into the first four, although if they lose they would end their positive streak and could be outside of direct classification.
Without a doubt, two soccer players who have done things well in this new American resurgence are Alexander Zendejas Y Diego Valdes. The two new reinforcements have resumed their level of play and in each match they have left everything on the pitch,
However, a bad night for both could affect the overall performance of the team.
Another of Fernando Ortíz’s concerns is losing to Cruz Azul. Over the years, the Americanists have imposed themselves and have established a hegemony over the Celestials, however, if they fall, this could be over, a situation that any azulcrema fan would not like.
Despite the fact that both teams share a house in the emblematic Azteca Stadium, this time the venue corresponds to América. If they do not take advantage of this advantage, it could cost them dearly and the consequences in general would be visible. That is why the Coapa team also needs to impose conditions in the stands.
