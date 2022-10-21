Tomorrow the semi-final second leg of the Apertura 2022 will be played between the Eagles of America and the Red Devils of Toluca.
In the first leg, the Scarlets made the Azulcremas look bad by beating them by a controversial score of 2-1. Now, the azulcremas know that there is no tomorrow, and if they don’t want to be left out of the final they will have to throw all the meat on the grill to get the victory
Although there are 5 concerns that do not leave the Argentine coach alone Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortizhere we present what it is about.
5. A losing streak
América kept a positive streak and rarely seen before of 14 games without defeat, however, they ran into a powerful Toluca that has repeatedly made them see their luck.
One of the main concerns of the helmsman is to add a second consecutive defeat that would leave the people of the capital in trouble.
4. The removal
America has made a dream tournament, that is why if the final is not reached, the good semester will have served little.
Being general leaders, with positive records and with a squad that understands each other perfectly, losing in the semifinals would be a resounding failure in the league.
3. The speed of opposing players
One point that ended up affecting performance in the first leg was the speed of the opposing team. Men like Jean Meneses, Leonardo Fernández and Fernando Navarro will be looking to cause damage to defenders, who were slow last game.
2. The defensive mistakes
What to say about the errors in the lower part of the field? Undoubtedly, the Achilles heel of America and that should have been corrected by tomorrow, otherwise, it could cost them dearly on the scoreboard. Toluca is a team that knows how to take advantage of carelessness and was about to score goals in the first leg.
1. That the Azteca does not weigh
A plus for America is that they close at the colossal Azteca Stadium, which has become a true stronghold for opposing clubs. However, in the event that this time the Colossus of Santa Úrsula does not weigh, it could mean the elimination of the Coapa complex.
