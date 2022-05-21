Next Sunday the second leg of the semifinals of the competition will be played between the Eagles of America and the Tuzos from Pachuca. In a first leg game with wholesale emotions, the score was a 1-1 draw. Now everything will be defined in the return.
Coach Fernando Ortíz knows that there is no tomorrow, and an oversight could leave them out of the long-awaited final, and there are 5 concerns that do not leave the Argentine in peace before the match.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
Unfortunately, injuries have not been long in coming in this league. That is why an injury would end up affecting the team’s performance and, in case of reaching the next round, they would have to make changes to the squad.
In the first leg, the defensive errors ended up damaging the scoreboard, since when they were up by the slightest difference, side Jorge Sánchez committed a controversial penalty against them.
Thus, if mistakes are made in the lower part, they could be left out of the Big Party.
Today the best player America has is Diego Valdes. It depends on the Chilean that the team performs on the field, if the winger is not in a state of grace, things can get complicated for the Coapa team.
As we mentioned at the time in 90min, the most dangerous player that Pachuca has is Nicholas Ibanez. The striker already caused them damage in the first leg and now he will look to score again at the Hidalgo Stadium.
If the defensive errors are added, plus an outstanding night by Ibáñez, América could be saying goodbye to the league.
The man of the match for América in the first leg was William Ochoa. The goalkeeper and Mexican national team saved the azulcremas with his saves, so if next Sunday he does not have the same luck, America could fall on the scoreboard.
#concerns #Fernando #Ortiz #América #return #semis #Pachuca
Leave a Reply