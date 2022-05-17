Next Thursday the second match of the semifinals of the Clausura Tournament 2022 will be played, when the Eagles of America receive on the field of the Azteca Stadium the always uncomfortable visit of the Tuzos from Pachuca.
Prior to this match, the coach Fernando Ortiz He has 5 worries that won’t leave him alone. Here we present what it is about.
One of the coach’s main concerns is not to get oil out of the game as locals. It is expected that for this game the Azteca will look full and with the dedicated fans and doing their job from the stands. However, in case of a tie or loss, the team will be pressured to La Bella Airosa.
Another of Fernando Ortíz’s concerns is about the lethality of the Pachuca striker Nicholas Ibanez.
The striker has a developed nose for goalscoring and has been present in recent games with the tuzos. The Argentine will seek to harm the American team in this instance.
Without a doubt, this is one of the main concerns of any technical director. If, unfortunately, there is a loss in the American team due to injury, the return game and, in case of reaching the final, Ortíz would have to make changes to the squad.
In the most recent games of America, the man of the match and the one who has thrown the team on the back has been Diego Valdes.
The Chilean has cooperated with assists, goals and leadership on the pitch; that is why if the Andean does not come out in a state of grace, the marker could be affected.
On the other hand, Fernando Ortíz still does not know if he will be able to count on the services of the players Richard Sanchez Y Federico Vinaswho were injured in the first leg against Puebla.
Although it is true that there is ample possibility that they will jump to the bench, the issue that worries the Argentine is about relapses, so he will have to analyze this situation with his assistants and medical staff.
