Benjamin War | May 10, 2022 Benjamin War | May 9, 2022 Uriel Salmeron Garcia | May 9, 2022 Uriel Salmeron Garcia | May 9, 2022

The American team has not lost in Angelopolis since April 20, 2018, when they fell by a score of 3-1. From that moment on, they have 3 wins and a draw, so now they will seek to continue that positive streak.

If the azulcremas do not extract oil from the Cuauhtémoc, they will have that pebble in their shoe that will not allow them to be in the second leg, where some carelessness or error could cause catastrophe.

The ‘Colorado’ is ‘on fire’ and will seek to hurt the American team with his powerful shot and speed with the ball.