The team of Eagles of America is ready to play the quarterfinals of the Torneo Clausura 2022 when they face the Puebla Sweet Potatoes.
La Franja is a club that has made it difficult for the Azulcremas and that grows when facing the Americanists, the coach knows this perfectly Fernando Ortiz, who has 5 concerns that do not leave him alone before this match. Here we present what it is about.
Although it is true that the Puebla team usually gives battle to America, the Cuauhtémoc Stadium has been good for the Coapa team.
The American team has not lost in Angelopolis since April 20, 2018, when they fell by a score of 3-1. From that moment on, they have 3 wins and a draw, so now they will seek to continue that positive streak.
Unfortunately, the issue of injuries was not long in coming in the playoff games, where Jesús Angulo, from Chivas, and Diogo de Oliveira, from Pumas, came out in the “cart of misfortunes” due to injury. This is one of the main concerns of coach Fernando Ortíz, who seeks a fair game to avoid physical discomfort in his players.
In the event that America falls in the first leg, they will be forced to return to the country’s capital to throw all the meat on the grill to reverse the score at the Azteca Stadium.
If the azulcremas do not extract oil from the Cuauhtémoc, they will have that pebble in their shoe that will not allow them to be in the second leg, where some carelessness or error could cause catastrophe.
One of the main concerns of Fernando Ortíz is the lethality and good moment that striker Fernando Aristeguieta is experiencing.
The ‘Colorado’ is ‘on fire’ and will seek to hurt the American team with his powerful shot and speed with the ball.
The ‘Larcaboys’ will seek to do evil to America, and today they know that there is no tomorrow, this tournament could be good for them and after having come out of the play-off, now they will once again leave their hearts on the field to go out with the three points.
