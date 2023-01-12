This Saturday, January 14, América visits Toluca in the Nemesio Diez Stadium for Matchday 2 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, where the azulcrema team will seek its first victory of the contest.
Just last semester, the Red Devils eliminated the Eagles in the semifinals of the leaguetherefore, the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz You must not be very confident and would have your worries.
A defeat before the last executioner
The America He had been doing things in a great way in the past semester, so much so that the majority saw him practically as a champion, since they had achieved streaks without losing and thrashed the Puebla in the rooms, but the Toluca he put a bucket of ice water on them to leave them out surprisingly.
Despite the fact that the cream-blues had several chances to defeat the scarlets in The Bomboneratheir aim was bad and the tie left them out of the league by 2-3 overall. The fans want revenge and if he falls again, they will not be happy and they will start asking for the coach’s head.
Play again without ‘9’ or bet on it
One of the biggest criticisms for the tano during Date 1 it was not having played with a born center forward, since he preferred to accommodate the Uruguayan jonathan rodriguez as an attacker, however, he had no depth.
For now the ‘9’ of the capital team are Henry Martin and the Uruguayan Federico Vinasalthough the second is highly criticized by the followers, which gives entry to La Bomba to be initial.
ortiz He must be thinking about whether to repeat his formula or send the starting Yucatecan.
Make changes to the central defense?
Although there were no problems in the lower part because America did not receive a goal, in the column of Sniper of daily recordit is mentioned that something that caused discomfort was not placing Nestor Araujo in the center, since the signing appeared Israel Reyes and the Uruguayan sebastian caceres.
without the Paraguayan Bruno Valdezthere are fewer options for the tano and although the Mexican World Cup player has a hierarchy, it is unknown for what reason he left him out on the first date. He only has to sacrifice the Uruguayan or the recent signing.
The possible absence of Álvaro Fidalgo
If there is a player who makes a difference in the Coapa team, it is the Spaniard, so much so that he has earned the affection of the fans, who always want to see him on the pitch. However, the midfielder is under observation after receiving a blow in the first clash of the semester.
The America it’s always a different one when the European is there or not, so that can worry the helmsman, who would like to have all his pieces totally healthy. Although they also have the Chilean Diego Valdes Y Alexander Zendejasthey cannot completely take care of their partner’s tasks.
The scarlet midfield and his new signing
One of the great strengths of Toluca It is his midfield, where the Chilean is Jean Meneseswhich made their lives square in the leagueas well as the Uruguayan Leo Fernandezengine of the team, also Andean Claudio Baeza, Marcel Ruiz Y Fernando Navarro, who know how to move very well. In order to counteract the locals they must have these players well marked.
In addition to this, one of the most problematic elements will be the Uruguayan Maximilian Araujowho left the Puebla and that while he was with La Franja, he was always the most outstanding when they faced the America. His explosiveness to go to the front and his ability to face one-on-one is careful.
