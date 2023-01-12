Just last semester, the Red Devils eliminated the Eagles in the semifinals of the leaguetherefore, the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz You must not be very confident and would have your worries.

The America He had been doing things in a great way in the past semester, so much so that the majority saw him practically as a champion, since they had achieved streaks without losing and thrashed the Puebla in the rooms, but the Toluca he put a bucket of ice water on them to leave them out surprisingly.

Despite the fact that the cream-blues had several chances to defeat the scarlets in The Bomboneratheir aim was bad and the tie left them out of the league by 2-3 overall. The fans want revenge and if he falls again, they will not be happy and they will start asking for the coach’s head.

🦅 | Toluca vs. America

🗓 Saturday January 14

⏰ 7:05 p.m.

🏟 Nemesio Díez Stadium#SomosAmerica🔵🟡 pic.twitter.com/xYQZJMaP7S — Club America (@ClubAmerica) January 10, 2023

One of the biggest criticisms for the tano during Date 1 it was not having played with a born center forward, since he preferred to accommodate the Uruguayan jonathan rodriguez as an attacker, however, he had no depth.

For now the ‘9’ of the capital team are Henry Martin and the Uruguayan Federico Vinasalthough the second is highly criticized by the followers, which gives entry to La Bomba to be initial.

ortiz He must be thinking about whether to repeat his formula or send the starting Yucatecan.

THE LINEUP OF AMERICA FOR ITS DEBUT IN CL 2023 🦅 -Jonathan Rodríguez will play ‘9’. -World Cup players Henry Martín and Néstor Araujo will be substitutes. -Emilio Lara will go on the bench despite having played with the Sub 20. -Official debut of Israel Reyes.@record_mexico pic.twitter.com/2wXD2ERhrC — Victor Diaz (@v_ddiaz) January 7, 2023

Although there were no problems in the lower part because America did not receive a goal, in the column of Sniper of daily recordit is mentioned that something that caused discomfort was not placing Nestor Araujo in the center, since the signing appeared Israel Reyes and the Uruguayan sebastian caceres.

without the Paraguayan Bruno Valdezthere are fewer options for the tano and although the Mexican World Cup player has a hierarchy, it is unknown for what reason he left him out on the first date. He only has to sacrifice the Uruguayan or the recent signing.

Israel Reyes won 13/15 defensive duels against Querétaro. Additionally, he had 4 interceptions, 16 recoveries and 5 rebounds. In the organization phase he delivered 51/56 accurate passes, 7 passes to the final third and 3/4 long passes. Great game. pic.twitter.com/19eYsLxVvW — Statiskicks (@statiskicks) January 8, 2023

If there is a player who makes a difference in the Coapa team, it is the Spaniard, so much so that he has earned the affection of the fans, who always want to see him on the pitch. However, the midfielder is under observation after receiving a blow in the first clash of the semester.

The America it’s always a different one when the European is there or not, so that can worry the helmsman, who would like to have all his pieces totally healthy. Although they also have the Chilean Diego Valdes Y Alexander Zendejasthey cannot completely take care of their partner’s tasks.

The pleasure is mine 🙌🏽 8 ️⃣ There is still a lot to grow and become a Master!! https://t.co/x6MGWfMzdD — Alvaro Fidalgo (@Alvaro10fidalgo) January 12, 2023

One of the great strengths of Toluca It is his midfield, where the Chilean is Jean Meneseswhich made their lives square in the leagueas well as the Uruguayan Leo Fernandezengine of the team, also Andean Claudio Baeza, Marcel Ruiz Y Fernando Navarro, who know how to move very well. In order to counteract the locals they must have these players well marked.

In addition to this, one of the most problematic elements will be the Uruguayan Maximilian Araujowho left the Puebla and that while he was with La Franja, he was always the most outstanding when they faced the America. His explosiveness to go to the front and his ability to face one-on-one is careful.

👹📄 Happy to be in Toluca Our Uruguayan attacker Maximiliano Araújo trusts that our Devils will be protagonists in the Clausura 2023! ⬇https://t.co/GRkM9mGOad pic.twitter.com/0RkRb98Wk9 – Toluca FC (@TolucaFC) January 3, 2023