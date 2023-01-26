The eagles of america they are looking to get their first three points of the contest at any cost, when next Saturday they receive Mazatlán on the Azteca field.
Fernando Ortíz knows that there is no tomorrow, and if he does not get a favorable result and with a good game, he would be sitting on a powder keg.
Here we present the 5 concerns of ‘Tano’ in the face of this commitment.
5. Lose or tie again
Should América lose or tie this game, it would be almost unforgivable for coach Fernando Ortíz. The fans will not forgive the strategist for a setback in case and against a rival from Mazatlán, which is the last place in the competition.
4. An injury
The worst thing that could happen to América and Fernando Ortíz would be for one of the players to get injured. Fortunately, the Azulcremas have left behind the hospital they had since Miguel Herrera’s tenure. That is why an injury at this point could be the last thing that could happen to the club.
3. Losing the positive streak against Mazatlán
Since the Mazatlán FC team was created, there have been a total of 5 occasions in which they have seen each other in official matches. The capitalists have a marked advantage over the flags, by getting 4 wins to one. Likewise, America has never lost in the Azteca against the Mazatlecos.
2. Defensive mistakes
One of the issues that worries Fernando Ortíz the most is about errors in the lower part of the field. In recent games the defense has become a real avenue. The failures in the rear and on the sides have cost them dearly, and if these errors are not corrected, Mazatlán could take advantage of them.
1. A bad night for Martin
henry martin He has become one of the key men for America at this start of the tournament. The striker has 2 goals and the team’s dynamics depend a lot on what he does up front. If Henry Martin doesn’t come out plugged in Saturday night, no doubt he could affect the bulk of his teammates.
