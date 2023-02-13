It has not been all rosy for those of ancelotti, lately. The merengue team has been surpassed in their last matches, even in the final score. Despite having been crowned champions of the club world cup, very surely the Italian coach’s concern transcends and is situated in the next appointments. Next, we will review some concerns that Carlo Ancelotti very surely has for the match against Elche in The league.
The white coach is surely very aware that if they are defeated against Elche, it would already be a second defeat in a row in the highest Spanish competition. Despite the fact that people are happy and celebrating the World Cup title, there is another sector that is not very satisfied with what they see.
We mentioned it before and it is that another defeat in the league would not only mean joining two in a row, but something more worrying and that is not being able to get closer to the first in the table, Barça. This does represent a major concern for Anceclotti and his team. They cannot afford a defeat if they want to hope to win the league title.
It is not known with certainty if Real Madrid’s Belgian goalkeeper will be able to arrive for the match against Elche on February 15. Thibaut Courtois is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and that is surely a concern for Ancelotti.
Another of the concerns that Ancelotti would have to face Elche, despite the fact that it is not a team that represents a lot of danger for the meringues, is the absence of Vinicius Jr. who will be out due to suspension.
And finally, another of the concerns that Ancelotti most likely has ahead of the match against Elche in the league, is knowing that the rival urgently needs to score points because otherwise they will be screwed to the bottom of the table and they will finally touch relegation. . It can be a match that becomes a procedure to a complication.
