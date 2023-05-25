The output of Victor Manuel Vucetich of the Rayados de Monterrey team seems imminent. After the elimination at the hands of Tigres in the semifinal of the Clausura 2023, the high command is analyzing the departure of the Mexican strategist.
Today at 90min we present you the 5 coaches who would fit in Rayados in the event of the departure of ‘King Midas’.
One of the names that has sounded loudest to reach the royal team is Fernando Ortiz.
‘Tano’ left the Águilas del América team and would fit perfectly into the plans of the directors of La Pandilla.
As we have reported in 90min, one of the candidates to assume the position that would remain vacant is Juan Carlos Osorio.
The Colombian strategist has extensive experience and led the Mexican team in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
The ex-footballer Walter Erviti It is one of the main options in Monterrey for the beginning of the following semester.
If it were to happen, Erviti would arrive with Luis Ernesto Pérez as a technical assistant. Without a doubt, two elements that feel the colors of Rayados.
technical director Gabriel Milito would fit well in the northern squad. The helmsman has directed teams such as Estudiantes, Independiente and Argentinos Juniors.
Another of the strategists who could give Monterrey a different face is Eduardo Berizzo. The coach has been in charge of clubs such as Celta de Vigo, Sevilla and Athletic Club, without a doubt, plenty of experience in his career as a strategist.
