The semifinals of the Champions League 2022 are beginning to be sniffed out and that is why we begin to review some colorful data. Who are the coaches who most times enjoyed reaching this instance? Look at the top 5!
The legendary German coach reached 6 Champions League semi-finals during his time at Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. Years go by and they still can’t dethrone him from the podium.
One of the most beloved coaches in the football environment reached 7 semifinals in his legendary time at Manchester United. He also had the luxury of raising her.
Ancelotti is one of the coaches who will play a Champions League semifinal again in the 2022 edition. The Real Madrid coach arrived in 7 opportunities to this instance.
Both in Porto and in Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter, Mourinho reached -and sometimes surpassed- this instance. In total, he played 8 semifinals. Will he have the joy of being at the top again?
After beating Diego Simeone’s Atlético Madrid with Manchester City in the quarterfinals, Pep Guardiola became the coach with the most Champions League semifinal appearances: he has 9 total.
