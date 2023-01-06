Finally, this Friday, January 6, the Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament begins and all the teams begin a new stage, many with changes in the most important managerial positions, technical directors and restructuring of their squads.
For this reason, in the following list we have decided to name the coaches who will have the most complicated job depending on the team and their respective environments, considering the media pressure, the current situation of the club, and the changes they have made in recent months.
It will not be easy to cover the gap that he left Diego Cocca in the red and black, because he became the best coach in his history by winning a two-time championship.
That is why the first experience of Blackberry in Mexican soccer in the First Division it will not be easy and it will lend itself to many comparisons of a squad that for the most part already knows what it is to be a champion.
The bar is set too high after what he did Nicolas Larcamon with the Strip, so the former player and young coach will not have it easy to take Puebla and do something similar to move the Strip away from the basement positions and have it in the foreground in the fight to advance to the Liguilla.
The Argentine coach was looking for new challenges, after having achieved the feat of being a two-time champion with the red and black, so he was presented with the opportunity to lead a powerful team like the UANL Tigers. And therefore, negative results are not tolerated.
But even so, things will not be easy because you have to remember that michael herrera It comes from not being able to cope with the package and although there have already been many changes in terms of the squad, the base is still very veteran and it will not be easy to handle the output of sacred cows in the following tournaments.
A fifth opportunity in the maximum circuit has been presented to Rafael Bridgebut it is not any opportunity, because this is the most important and perhaps it could be the last one in case of not doing a decent job.
To everyone’s surprise, their sports project interested the board of directors, but it will not be easy to restore the leadership to the Pumas without so many changes, but that does not mean that they have good players so as not to be a mediocre team.
In the first place, it cannot be other than Veljko Paunovicthe Serbian coach came to the institution that has had the most pressure in recent years due to its lousy results and is not characterized by giving continuity to its coaches, so at the first crisis his position will already be in danger.
Add to that the fact that their squad is still very similar to that of past courses and they have only been strengthened in specific areas, it is difficult to have satisfactory results so quickly and with the demand that is handled in the rojiblanco environment, they want positive changes as soon as possible.
