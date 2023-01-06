That is why the first experience of Blackberry in Mexican soccer in the First Division it will not be easy and it will lend itself to many comparisons of a squad that for the most part already knows what it is to be a champion.

🔜 #RumboAlClausura2023 🎽 @ClubPueblaMX Eduardo Arce in command of ‘la Franja’. 🫡 ‘Lalo’ will be the one who will guide the people in the #Closure2023. He is the youngest manager in the coaching deck for the next Tournament. (33 years)#LigaBBVAMX ⚽ pic.twitter.com/Hd4eR9y2NP — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) December 28, 2022

But even so, things will not be easy because you have to remember that michael herrera It comes from not being able to cope with the package and although there have already been many changes in terms of the squad, the base is still very veteran and it will not be easy to handle the output of sacred cows in the following tournaments.

To everyone’s surprise, their sports project interested the board of directors, but it will not be easy to restore the leadership to the Pumas without so many changes, but that does not mean that they have good players so as not to be a mediocre team.

Add to that the fact that their squad is still very similar to that of past courses and they have only been strengthened in specific areas, it is difficult to have satisfactory results so quickly and with the demand that is handled in the rojiblanco environment, they want positive changes as soon as possible.