As we have informed you for months on 90min, tensions between Bayern Munich and Kimmich are at the highest level. The relationship between the club and the player has been one hundred percent broken, so the player will refuse to sign any renewal offer that is put on the table, he understands that not only is it time to leave the team of his life. , his wish is to leave Germany and start a new adventure in England or Spain.
More news on the transfer market
Florian Pletenbberg anticipates that the club has been informed by the player and his entourage not to waste time presenting renewals, but rather to use it to negotiate its sale. Thus, the player is also very clear about what he wants for his future, since he will not accept any offer, no matter how lucrative it may be, he wants to remain in the elite and will only listen to offers from 5 teams on the planet: The three leaders of the Premier League, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City, as well as the leader and sub-leader of LaLiga, Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Beyond the fact that it may seem like a pretentious idea on Kimmich's part, the player understands why he is given his level, because of the 5 teams, three have real intentions of closing his signing, Manchester City, by order of Guardiola, Liverpool despite to the departure of Klopp and Barcelona despite the departure of Xavi, and even at Arsenal, his name is among the options. Perhaps Real Madrid is the only one that is not considering buying him.
#clubs #chance #signing #Joshua #Kimmich
