Live solely on social security checks would be insufficient to cover essential living and food expenses for many people in most of the United States. But, In some cities in the south of the country it can be enough to live on if two people in a family receive these Payments.

A GOBankingRates analysis determined the cost of living in different cities through a calculation of average expenses for retired workers. Thus, it was found that Yes, it is possible to live the monthly social security benefit, which as of September 2023 amounts to US$1,792.37 ($3,584.74 for a couple).

To get a more complete picture of monthly expenses, analysts used information from the Consumer Expenditure Study of 2020 Bureau of Labor Statisticswhich includes annual costs for rent, food, and health care for people over 65.

It is important to remember that these figures represent a general picture and that individual circumstances may vary depending on personal needs. However, these southern US cities offer attractive options for those looking to maximize their Social Security income and maintain a reasonable standard of living, according to the research.

The five cities where a person or couple could live on Social Security checks are the following:

Lynchburg, Virginia



Average monthly rent in 2023: US$1,267.

Lynchburg offers an exceptional balance between cost of living and quality of life. Although health care costs are 4.2 percent higher than the national average, it offers an attractive option for those who want to live comfortably on their Social Security checks.

Huntington, West Virginia

​

Average monthly rent in 2023: US$856.

Despite having the lowest rent on the list, healthcare costs are 33 percent higher than the national average.

It is important to note that healthcare costs are 33.1 percent higher than the national average. Despite this, the Huntington manages to offset these prices with a liveability score of 81.

Rogers, Arkansas



Average monthly rent in 2023: US$1,397.

With an average monthly rent of $1,397, it may seem expensive, but other expenses, such as food and healthcare, are below the national average. Additionally, Rogers has a high livability score, making it an attractive option for those looking for a comfortable and affordable place to live with their Social Security checks.

Florence, Alabama

​

Average monthly rent in 2023: US$1,121.

Florence stands out for its low transportation and food costs compared to the national average. This city is below the national average for transportation and food costs. While healthcare prices are close to the national average, economies in other areas make Florence an attractive option.

Charleston, West Virginia

​

Average monthly rent in 2023: US$1,045.

While health care costs are 36.1 percent higher than the national average, expenses in other areas are lower, making it an attractive option for those looking to maximize their Social Security income.

The challenge of living on Social Security in the US

Social Security is a fundamental pillar of retirement in the United States, and millions of people depend on these benefits to maintain their quality of life once they stop working. However, Social Security checks are not always enough to cover all of an individual’s or couple’s monthly expenses.

According to data from the Social Security Administration, The average benefit for a retired worker in September 2023 is US$1,792.37 per month. This may seem like a significant amount, but when considering the costs of housing, food, healthcare, and other expenses, living on Social Security alone can be a challenge in several regions of the country.

It is important to note that these benefits may vary depending on each individual’s work history and whether they choose to begin receiving them at a young age or wait until full retirement age. Additionally, if a couple consists of two people who receive social security, the combined income may be higher, making life easier in certain areas.