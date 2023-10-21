A website created a list with the ten cities where houses are most “overpriced”. While these properties can be expensive, the ranking compares an average of current home values ​​in the areas with a trend in their price over time. Within the list, five were towns of Floridabut Miami was not present.

The classification was prepared by Florida Atlantic University and replicated by the site GoBankingRates. As mentioned, prices and their historical evolution in the 100 largest metropolitan areas in the United States were taken and compared with an average of current values. The difference between both values ​​resulted in a percentage and the cities that had higher percentages were included in the list.

The Most Overrated Florida Cities

Within the list, the highest percentage of difference between the average price and the expected value is that of Cape Coral, which has second place in the total classification and reaches 49.67 percent, with an established average value of the properties at US$375,812 and an expected US$251,100. Something similar happens with Lakeland, which has 45.16 percent and amounts of US$303,766 and US$209,260 respectively.

The Florida podium is completed by Palm Bay, with a 44.99 percent difference, US$345,520 as the average price and US$238,308 as the expected value. The cities of the Sunshine State that were also present were Deltona with 43.74 percent, with US$334,978 and US$233,050 respectively; and Tampa with 42.9 percent and values ​​of US$361,065 and US$252,643. The rest of the list is made up of: Atlanta, Georgia; Charlotte, North Carolina; Memphis, Tennessee; Detroit, Michigan; and Nashville, Tennessee.