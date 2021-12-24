Uriel Salmerón García | Dec 20, 2021 Benjamin Guerra | Dec 20, 2021 Arturo Du Leon | Dec 21, 2021 Gerardo Cardenas placeholder image | Dec 20, 2021

And the idea is not at all crazy, since at the time, the team managers came to ask about the services of the Uruguayan.

The Ecuadorian continues without a team and is playing on the plain of his country. At 33 years of age, he still has rope for a while and could bring to America that claw so character

The main obstacle is the cost of the transfer, in addition to its high annual payroll. That is why if Santa behaves generously, he could give the Coapa men as a gift to a club that pays for the Colombian.

The first reports suggest that the final details are being finalized in order to make the hiring official.

This would be one of America’s best Christmas and end-of-the-year gifts, due to his brother’s bad step at the club. The youngest of the Dos Santos will seek with quality and dedication to avenge his brother.

They both know each other, since they worked together when the Argentine was in charge of Real Madrid; Furthermore, it would not imply great expense, taking into account that he would arrive as a free agent.