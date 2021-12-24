The players of the Eagles of America continue into final preseason workouts before breaking ranks and enjoying their vacation Christmas Y New Year in the company of your loved ones.
The team will again seek to be one of the serious candidates for the title of the next Closing Tournament 2022. And that is why they have already written the letter to Santa so that they can be granted some wishes. Here The 5 Christmas gifts that America would love.
How would you fall Fernando Gorriarán to America? With the recent hiring of Diego Valdés, the azulcrema team would be turning their midfield into a real wall.
And the idea is not at all crazy, since at the time, the team managers came to ask about the services of the Uruguayan.
Without a doubt, one of the best Christmas gifts that America could receive would be the return of an old man known to the fans as he is. Michael Arroyo.
The Ecuadorian continues without a team and is playing on the plain of his country. At 33 years of age, he still has rope for a while and could bring to America that claw so character
The player Roger Martinez continues to be that pebble in the shoe of the Americanist team. For a couple of tournaments they have tried unsuccessfully to place him on any other team.
The main obstacle is the cost of the transfer, in addition to its high annual payroll. That is why if Santa behaves generously, he could give the Coapa men as a gift to a club that pays for the Colombian.
Everything seems to indicate that the player Jonathan Dos Santos It will be the new reinforcement of the Eagles of America.
The first reports suggest that the final details are being finalized in order to make the hiring official.
This would be one of America’s best Christmas and end-of-the-year gifts, due to his brother’s bad step at the club. The youngest of the Dos Santos will seek with quality and dedication to avenge his brother.
Can you imagine in the America to the international Marcelo? The Brazilian player who shone with Real Madrid is about to sign with his country’s Fluminense, however, coach Santiago Solari could convince him to make a stop in Liga MX.
They both know each other, since they worked together when the Argentine was in charge of Real Madrid; Furthermore, it would not imply great expense, taking into account that he would arrive as a free agent.
