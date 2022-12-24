Real Madrid will shoot again after Christmas. The World Cup is over and once again we will see the big clubs face each other in Europe. The white team before the break had several bumps and by 2023 they will want to recover, but for this they will have to receive some gifts this holiday season.
We are going to review the possible points in favor of Real Madrid with a view to returning to normality.
The Frenchman has been very absent at the start of the season with discomfort and injuries, trying to take care of himself for the World Cup as well. Now that he has overcome all the physical problems and is recovered, Real Madrid once again has dynamite up front.
Odriozola does not convince Ancelotti and Real Madrid urgently needs an heir for Carvajal. According to sources close to the white club, the chosen one would be Sacha Boey, a young French winger from Galatasaray who already has extensive international experience.
Real Madrid needs another nine in addition to Benzema. Mariano is not disputed minutes and Ancelotti is preferring to play with Rodrygo or Asensio as false forwards. Leao, Lautaro and Gakpo are the main names being considered by the white team’s technical secretariat, and from January we could see some of them at the Bernábeu.
Modric returns to Madrid consecrated after a brilliant World Cup with Croatia, in which they have won a historic third place. The player has shown to be in sensational form, and at that level, the white team can aspire to anything. This could allow the Balkan midfielder to renew with Real Madrid and we can continue enjoying his magic for longer.
Work on the Santiago Bernabéu stadium is expected to finally be completed in the summer of 2023, which will make Real Madrid one of the clubs with the best facilities in the world. The new field will allow the white team to grow institutionally and economically, and starting in winter the spectacular new façade will be on display.
