FC Barcelona continues to carry out the pertinent procedures, thinking of maintaining and achieving the remaining titles of the season. After finishing the World Cup, Xavi Hernández’s men have already returned to the “Ciutat Esportiva” to continue training and fine-tuning the entire squad.
Joan Laporta, president of Barça, was recently interviewed and made it clear what the immediate objectives of the culé team are for this new year. Laporta clarified the panorama by saying the following: “In the sports field, we will go out to compete in the Super Cup, in the Cup and in The league which is our priority objective. The locker room is clear. We have a very competitive, young team that we have reinforced with players with proven experience”, stated the manager. In addition, the Barca president considers that Barcelona will be “very competitive” in a couple of years”.
Laporta, also received questions about the recent world champion, Leo Messi and he responded with great caution so as not to generate false hopes in Barcelona, but it is no secret to anyone that one of the Christmas gifts most desired by the blaugrana fans is the return of Messi, even when it is almost impossible. Here we review some Christmas gifts that all culé expects to arrive.
The most longed-for gift for the culé fans is most likely the return of their biggest star, Lionel Messi. The man from Rosario has just been crowned world champion and also the best player in the competition.
Barça is still in a complex situation regarding the salary cap imposed by LaLiga’s Jabier Tebas. Very surely, one of the biggest wishes of all the culés, is that this situation be resolved as soon as possible in order to be able to return to normality like any financially healthy team.
In the search to achieve that financial normality, Barça would have to dispatch some players. Memphis Depay, would be one of the main candidates to leave, since according to some media, Barça would be about to receive an offer for 20 millionof newcastle from England.
Sergio Busquets’ days are numbered in Barcelona. The Spanish pivot has already stated that this is probably his last season at Can Barça and that he has no intention of renewing. Many names have sounded to replace him as zubimendi, Kante, Ruben Nevesetc.
Another of the ways that Joan Laporta’s Barça plans to use to recover the financial health of the club and finally alleviate the wage bill, is to readjust some contracts and salaries of some players, such as Frenkie de Jong’s. Laporta mentioned that he is very happy with the Dutchman, but he will most likely seek to agree to a salary reduction with him.
#Christmas #gifts #Barcelona
Leave a Reply