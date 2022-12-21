The Blue Cross Machine They continue their preparation for the start of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, and for the moment they are playing the SKY Cup, where they add a draw and a setback.
Only three days to Christmas Eve, and four to Christmas, here we present you the 5 gifts that the cement team will ask Santa for.
5. Good reinforcements
Despite Blue Cross It has already incorporated men of the stature of Augusto Lotti and Ramiro Carrera into its ranks, now the hiring has been fading away.
It is for this reason that the fans and the team look for Santa to give them good reinforcements to face the next contest.
4. Hire Luis Suárez
And since we are on the subject of signings, the sky-blue public will write their letter next to a lit candle, so that the ‘bellied’ in red can fulfill their desire to hire Luis Suarez.
In recent days, much has been said about the manifest interest of the La Noria board of directors for the Uruguayan striker. The million-dollar proposal and the work plan is already on the table, now all that remains is for the battering ram to give an answer.
3. The cup title
Despite the fact that there is still a long way to go to determine the champion of the Cup for Mexico, the team led by coach Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez wants to ask for the cupbearer title as a Christmas present.
For now, tomorrow they will face Toluca on the Nemesio Díez field, at 7:00 p.m. in the game that you can follow through the TUDN signal.
2. That the Jury recover its level
The goalkeeper sebastian jury he will continue to be the second goalkeeper for Cruz Azul. After his bad night in the game of the historic win against America, the board decided to send him to the bench and on occasions he was with the Sub 20.
It is for this reason that the fans want the goalkeeper, who was the promise at the time, to regain his confidence and return to that level of play that he showed one day in his time in Veracruz.
1. The tenth
Undoubtedly, the most fervent wish and for which all Cruz Azul will ask is to get the long-awaited tenth star.
The team is motivated and their greatest wish for this 2023 is that they can lift the Clausura 2023 title. The team will throw all the meat on the grill to be able to achieve the Christmas dream.
