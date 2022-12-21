Only three days to Christmas Eve, and four to Christmas, here we present you the 5 gifts that the cement team will ask Santa for.

It is for this reason that the fans and the team look for Santa to give them good reinforcements to face the next contest.

In recent days, much has been said about the manifest interest of the La Noria board of directors for the Uruguayan striker. The million-dollar proposal and the work plan is already on the table, now all that remains is for the battering ram to give an answer.

Let’s paint hell Blue 💙 ⚽️ Sky Cup

🆚 Toluca

📆 December 22

⏰ 7:00 p.m. #BlueForLife pic.twitter.com/Mvqlj38v5t — BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) December 21, 2022

For now, tomorrow they will face Toluca on the Nemesio Díez field, at 7:00 p.m. in the game that you can follow through the TUDN signal.

It is for this reason that the fans want the goalkeeper, who was the promise at the time, to regain his confidence and return to that level of play that he showed one day in his time in Veracruz.

The team is motivated and their greatest wish for this 2023 is that they can lift the Clausura 2023 title. The team will throw all the meat on the grill to be able to achieve the Christmas dream.