Atlético de Madrid is experiencing an atypical season compared to what we are used to, eliminated from the Champions League as the quarterfinals so they are not eligible for the Europa League either, this season the team trained by Cholo Simeone will not play, so obviously will not win, no European title.
In the national championship they are sowing more doubts than certainties, they left the break produced by the World Cup as fifth classified, with 24 points, tied with Athletic Club de Bilbao. They hope that after Christmas they will fly back and try, at least, to fight for one of the first three places.
Yesterday they confirmed their pass to the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey after beating Arenteiro by three goals to one. Today they have met their new rival, Real Oviedo. They will face the Asturians on January 4 at the Carlos Tartiere.
The mattresses hope that some gifts will arrive for Christmas. Here we leave them:
Marcus Thuram has signed a great performance in this World Cup played in Qatar and Atlético has noticed him. The mattress club needs a player who can ensure goals and the son of the French soccer legend is one of the players they like the most
They also need to reinforce the midfield area and a player that mattress fans like is the young Belgian player from Leicester City, Youri Tielemans. The player’s contract ends next June, so he can be an interesting option for the Athletics.
The position of the right-back has sown doubts for Simeone and an interesting option to have that area of the field well covered is that of Diogo Dalot. The colchoneros would be delighted with his arrival.
Another of the World Cup revelation players that the colchoneros would love to have in their ranks. Amrabat has been a key piece for his team to reach the semifinals in Qatar
Atlético de Madrid needs a right-back to start and Juranovic has shown in Qatar that he is capable of stopping the best in the world. After the World Cup carried out by the Croatian, many teams have noticed him, among them FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid.
