América continues to prepare for the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, although for now it has said goodbye to its captain, Guillermo Ochoawho leaves for the A series from Italy with the salernitana. In return, the club announced to Luis Malagonfrom Necaxa, as his new goalkeeper to fight for ownership with Oscar Jimenezwho also sounds to go to Xolos, also the first reinforcement was the defender Israel Reyes from Puebla.
Undoubtedly, the azulcremas fans expect some important gifts to arrive for this Christmas. Here we leave them:
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
One of the greatest desires of the Americanists is the return of the Argentine goalkeeper, who was present during the last league title won. The 34-year-old goalkeeper has also continually commented on his desire to return to Coapa, although for now he is focused on the Celta Vigo from Spain.
with the departure of ochoathere is no doubt that the best gift that the board could give would be the return of the ex of Saints Lagoon.
One of the big complaints from the fans in recent months was on the defensive issue, since few trust the Paraguayan Bruno ValdezIn addition, they do not have total faith in the Uruguayan sebastian caceres nor to Spanish Jorge Mereleaving only Nestor Araujo like the immovable
With the arrival of Kings They win on the issue of central defense or containment, but even so, the Brazilian would be that great leader that is needed in the defensive part, since they have been after his services for a long time.
Santos Laguna is always accessible with the America and it would not be unusual for their captain to be allowed to leave to dress in creamblue.
The Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz He has already made it known that he wants a right back, since he needs someone else to compete with Miguel Layun Y emilio lararemembering that Jorge Sanchez left during A2022 for Europe.
The rojinegro youth squad and two-time champion with Atlas is one of his wishes. At 26 years old, the native of Guadalajara still has a lot of cloth to cut from and would be an excellent reinforcement.
Each transfer market one of the names that sounds strong to leave the Nest is the Colombian Roger Martinezhated by many and loved by others, since their attitudes and level are still not up to the institution.
Given this, the best thing would be to go for another left winger who knows the league well and has given results, who better than the Chilean, who was already champion with LionHe taught in Toluca during the last Liguilla and knows how to unbalance perfectly.
Henry Martin He ended up being the most effective center forward of the team in the last year, however, he still does not convince many, although his rival in the position is the Uruguayan Federico Vinaswho is also heavily targeted by the fans.
Someone who has proven to be effective is the Argentine, who plays for the rival Pumas, however, this would not be the first time there has been controversy over a transfer from Pedregal to Coapa. The Venom would be a gift that perhaps many would appreciate.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Christmas #gifts #America
Leave a Reply