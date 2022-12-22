Undoubtedly, the azulcremas fans expect some important gifts to arrive for this Christmas. Here we leave them:

with the departure of ochoathere is no doubt that the best gift that the board could give would be the return of the ex of Saints Lagoon.

With the arrival of Kings They win on the issue of central defense or containment, but even so, the Brazilian would be that great leader that is needed in the defensive part, since they have been after his services for a long time.

Santos Laguna is always accessible with the America and it would not be unusual for their captain to be allowed to leave to dress in creamblue.

The rojinegro youth squad and two-time champion with Atlas is one of his wishes. At 26 years old, the native of Guadalajara still has a lot of cloth to cut from and would be an excellent reinforcement.

Given this, the best thing would be to go for another left winger who knows the league well and has given results, who better than the Chilean, who was already champion with LionHe taught in Toluca during the last Liguilla and knows how to unbalance perfectly.

Someone who has proven to be effective is the Argentine, who plays for the rival Pumas, however, this would not be the first time there has been controversy over a transfer from Pedregal to Coapa. The Venom would be a gift that perhaps many would appreciate.